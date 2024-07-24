THE BOYZ, Weeekly, VANNER, more K-pop groups CONFIRMED to participate in 2024 Idol Star Athletics Championship

The 2024 Idol Star Athletics Championship is making a highly-anticipated return for Chuseok, promising thrilling competitions and unforgettable moments. The first lineup of participants has been revealed, featuring fan-favorite groups such as THE BOYZ, Weeekly, tripleS, VANNER, and more. While the filming kicks off in August, the exciting episodes set to air during the Chuseok holidays.

The Idol Stars Athletics Championship (ISAC) 2024 is gearing up to be an exhilarating event, with a star-studded lineup of K-Pop artists ready to display their athletic prowess. While the filming is set for August, fans can eagerly await watching their favorite idols compete during Korea’s Chuseok holiday in mid-September.

This year’s roster boasts an impressive array of talent, promising fierce competition and thrilling moments. Among the confirmed participants are THE BOYZ, Oh My Girl’s Hyojung and Seunghee, and Billlie, who are set to bring their charm and energy to the field. Joining them are tripleS, Drippin, Rocket Punch, and Lightsum, each ready to demonstrate their skills in various athletic events.

Weeekly, Vanner, and The Wind will also be part of the excitement, alongside newer groups like Fantasy Boys, Blitzers, and ICHILLIN’. Other notable participants include Cignature, ATBO & JUSTB, 82MAJOR, EVNNE, Candy Shop, UNIS, LUN8, EASTSHINE, JD1, NOWADAYS, DKB, WHIB, BEWAVE, AMPERSANDONE, Wooah, Yves, Heejin (ARTMS), DXMON, and The KingDom.

More details about the 2024 Idol Star Athletic Championship

The Idol Star Athletics Championships (ISAC) is set to make a grand return this Chuseok after a two-year hiatus. Launched in 2010 as a Chuseok special, ISAC used to air twice a year but took a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, finally returning in 2022.

Last month, MBC confirmed ISAC's comeback, with an exciting lineup of hosts; Jun Hyun Moo, Lee Chan Won, Kang Daniel, and NMIXX’s Haewon as main MCs, supported by rapper DinDin and STAYC’s Sieun. This year's competition promises a thrilling array of events, including track-and-field, futsal, archery, and dance sports, with the exciting new addition of breakdancing, as timely as Breaking debuts at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Fans can look forward to witnessing their favorite idols showcase their athletic prowess and charisma, making for an unforgettable Chuseok celebration.

