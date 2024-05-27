iKON's Chanwoo enlists for mandatory military service on May 27; Shares warm hugs with managers: Watch

iKON's member Chanwoo enlisted for his military service on May 27. As the idol left to join for his service, he tightly hugged his managers in a warm embrace. Fellow member Bobby is up for his enlistment soon and will be joining on June 4. Chanwoo is not only a talented vocalist but has also proved his skills as a rookie actor.

iKON's Chanwoo enlists for his military service

On May 17, iKON's youngest member Chanwoo enlisted in the military for his mandatory military service. In April, 143 Entertainment had announced that they would not be holding any official event for the fans and press on the day the members enlisted for the smooth initiation of the process. The label also explained that the members would be entering the centre privately to prevent safety-related accidents and on-site confusion. Bobby was scheduled to enlist on May 21 but the date has been postponed to June 4.

As the idol reached the centre for his enlistment, he hugged his managers tightly. They all surrounded and circled him as they shared a group hug. When he was leaving, Chanwoo waved goodbye to his managers.

More about iKON and Chanwoo

iKON was formed through the reality show WIN: Who Is Next in 2015 under YG Entertainment. In December 2022, the members decided to not renew their contract with the label and parted ways with YG Entertainment and subsequently signed with 143 Entertainment. On May 4, 2023, they released their third full-length album Take Off. Following that, on August 23, they returned with their single, Panorama. The group is most well known for LOVE SCENARIO, KILLING ME, BLING BLING, and more.

Chanwoo is the vocalist of iKON. He is also a budding actor who made his debut as a lead actor in 2022 with the series My Chilling Roommate. He was also a part of hits like Boys Over Flower and The Heirs as a child actor.

