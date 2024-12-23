'I’ll cry later…': NewJeans’ Minji shares emotional message with fans after ADOR contract termination

NewJeans’ Minji recently shared her thoughts on the group’s new social media page following their contract termination with ADOR. The ongoing conflict has led to emotional conflict among the members for the unforeseen future. In a new post, the member has shared her feelings and reassured fans that they are here to stay.

On December 22, 2024, Newjeans’ Minji took to the group’s new Instagram page ‘jeanzforfree’ and shared an emotional message for fans thanking the Bunnies (NewJeans fandom) for their unwavering support and encouragement despite the long recording session and the cold weather. She shared that performances with fans are always memorable, but the experience that day felt particularly special and unforgettable.

Moreover, Minji also wrote “I’ll cry later when I can feel at ease” in a secret spot which fans discovered after much effort. NewJeans took part in the pre-recording for MBC’s ‘Gayo Daejejeon’ that day. Fans who attended the event reported that some members, including Hanni, were moved to tears after completing their performance.

Previously, NewJeans held an emergency press conference and announced that they decided to terminate their exclusive contract with ADOR. The reason for the abrupt decision was due to the company’s failure to meet the group’s list of demands. Moreover, they also emphasized that the termination of their contracts was a response to ADOR's breach of duty and not due to any fault of their own.

In response to the contract termination, ADOR announced that it had filed a lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court to uphold its exclusive contracts with Newjeans. In an official statement, the agency expressed regret over the situation and added that the decision to pursue legal action was not taken lightly.

Moreover, A new Instagram account with the ID ‘jeanzforfree’ was launched on December 14, 2024, which is confirmed to be NewJeans’ new social media page. ADOR issued a response stating that any accounts outside the official ones created by ADOR were opened without prior consultation, leading to legal disputes with third parties, such as advertisers, regarding their posts and content.

