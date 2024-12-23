The MANTIS Original Sin special teaser: Jang Dong Yoon seeks redemption for Go Hyun Jung’s murders in La Mante remake

The MANTIS Orginal Sin is an upcoming South Korean series that is the remake of a French series La Mante. Starring Go Hyung Jung and Jang Dong Yoon in the lead roles, the first teaser of the show has been released providing a glimpse of the unique story. The plot follows a detective who seeks help of his serial killer mother to uncover strange murders around the town.

On December 23, 2024, the first teaser for The Mantis Original Sin has been released featuring the leading cast Go Hyung Jung and Jang Dong Yoon. Go Hyung Jung steps into the role of a serial killer, Jung Yi Shin famously known with the nickname ‘The Mantis’ and Jang Dong Yoon will portray the character, Cha Soo Yeol, a diligent detective. When a copycat serial killer of The Mantis emerges, Jung Yi Shin approaches his mother’s assistance to solve the murders.

The teaser opens with unsettling flashes of Jung Yi Shin’s murders from 20 years ago with a brief moment of the young joyfully playing with her son when he was still a child. The scene then shifts to someone advising the teenage Cha Soo Yeol to become a police officer, suggesting that by doing so, he could save five people to make up for his mother’s murders.

Cha Soo Yeol grows into a determined young cop, with an action-packed montage highlighting his intense efforts to solve a disturbing new case. It ends with Jung Yi Shin warning an unseen man, thanking him but telling him it is too late and that he should go home and sleep.

Based on the French series La Mante, the plot of the series follows a series of murders which follows the distinctive style of a serial killer ‘The Mantis.’ However, the serial killer agrees to help the police uncover the murders and catch the copycat killer.The twist in the story comes when the police officer in charge of her case turns out to be none other than her own son.

The series will be released in 2025 and will consist of a total of 8 episodes



