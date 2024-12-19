ADOR calls NewJeans’ ‘jeanzforfree’ Instagram account unauthorised; Flags legal concerns

NewJeans has recently terminated their contract with ADOR and revealed they will be working independently. The group has launched an Instagram account with the name ‘jeanzforfree,’ indicating a step towards their independent musical journey. However, ADOR has released an official statement regarding the SNS account and confirmed that it is unauthorized.

On December 19, 2024, ADOR issued a statement emphasizing that NewJeans has official platforms and social media accounts, including Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), specifically created for fan communication, and expressed their hope that the group members would continue engaging with fans through these established channels. The agency further clarified that any accounts outside the official ones created by ADOR were opened without prior consultation, as stipulated in the group's exclusive contract.

The company further added that these unauthorized accounts had already led to inquiries and complaints from third parties, such as advertisers, regarding their posts and content. ADOR also raised concerns that entertainment activities conducted through such accounts could result in legal issues, which they had communicated to the artists and their legal representatives.

A new Instagram account with the ID ‘jeanzforfree’ was launched in December 14, 2024,, which is confirmed to be NewJeans’ new social media page. All the members of the group, Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, shared their first update on the account. In a series of Instagram Story posts, the girls confirmed their presence, stating, "It's really us!" and "We're going to be living here," while promising to stay connected with their fans.

Previously, NewJeans held an emergency press conference and announced that they decided to terminate their exclusive contract with ADOR. The reason for the abrupt decision was due to the company’s failure to meet the group’s list of demands. Moreover, they also emphasized that the termination of their contracts was a response to ADOR's breach of duty and not due to any fault of their own.

In response to the contract termination, ADOR announced that it had filed a lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court to uphold its exclusive contracts with Newjeans. In an official statement, the agency expressed regret over the situation and added that the decision to pursue legal action was not taken lightly.

