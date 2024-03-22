ILLIT is all set to debut with their first mini-album, SUPER REAL ME, in the coming days and has been releasing various concept photos and videos. Along with the album, the music video for the title track, Magnetic, will also drop. The fans finally have a glimpse of the song and how it will sound.

ILLIT drops teaser for upcoming music video

On March 22, 2024, at midnight KST, BELIFT LABS unveiled the teaser for the upcoming music video, Magnetic from ILLIT. The track will serve as the title song for their upcoming debut album, SUPER REAL ME. The song has a soothing melody along with infectious beats and a touch of synth that will make anyone groove along with it. In the short video teaser, the members are seen doing a synchronized dance routine along with the beats of the song.

Previously, the track list of the album was also revealed, and it contains a total of four songs. Apart from Magnetic, which is the main track, the other songs include My World, Midnight Fiction, and Lucky Girl Syndrome. The album is set to release on March 25, 2024, along with the music video. Moreover, a debut show and debut showcase will also be held on the same day to officially introduce the group to the industry.

More about ILLIT

ILLIT is a newly formed girl group that was announced earlier by HYBE and BELIFT LAB. The members of the group appeared in the collaborative survival show between HYBE and JTBC called R U NEXT? In 2023. Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha were selected as the members of the group through the show who went through rigorous challenges throughout. They have taken the K-pop world by storm and caused immense online discourse over their Paris Fashion Week appearance in 2024, before their debut. Additionally, they have also modeled in a campaign for a major clothing brand.

However, the initial plan was to have them debut as a six-member group. But due to reasons unknown, the supposed sixth member, Youngseo, left the group earlier this year. BELIFT LAB issued a formal announcement regarding the decision and revealed that she left due to the artist’s different future plans, and the decision was mutual.