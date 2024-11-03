Park Shin Hye’s The Judge from Hell concludes run as 'most-watched drama' of the week; Iron Family’s ratings soar high

Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young’s fantasy drama The Judge from Hell recently ended its run as the most-watched weekend drama. On the other hand, Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born, A Virtuous Business, Iron Family, and Doubt, all have received good viewership ratings on their latest episodes.

According to Nielsen Korea on November 3, The Judge from Hell received an average of 11.9 percent nationwide viewership ratings on its finale. On its final episode, which aired on November 2, it achieved a 4.3 percent average viewership.

With this, the miniseries took first place among other broadcasts in its time slot across all channels. At the same time, it also became the most-watched miniseries of the week before ending its run.

In addition, The Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young starrer was also the most-watched show of any kind airing on Saturday among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49. The fantasy series depicts the story of Kang Bit Na, a devil secretly living inside the body of a judge to take matters into her hands and punish the criminals.

On the other hand, KBS2TV’s weekend drama Iron Family scored a 15.2 percent average nationwide ratings on its latest episode, defending its title as the most-watched Saturday show of any kind. The drama depicts the story of a laundry shop run by the 3 generations of family and the stories of people working there. It features Choi Tae Joon, Kim Jung Hyun, and Geum Sae Rok in the lead roles.

Kim Tae Ri starrer tvN drama Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born started its second half with a 10.1 percent nationwide avenger viewership. The drama depicts the story of the titular character who smuggles herself into a boat with a theater company to pursue her dream of becoming an actress. A Virtuous Business, starting So Yeon Kim, Kim Sung Ryung, Kim Sun Young, and Lee Se Hee, kicked off its second half with 4.8 percent average ratings. Finally, the MBC drama Doubt, starring Han Suk Kyu, Chase Won Bin, Han Su Ah, and more has scored 5.3 percent on its latest episode.

