Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting quite exciting with each passing episode. While the promos were suggesting the much-awaited love angle between Savi and Ishaan, things have now taken a drastic turn as Savi has learned that the reason behind the Chavan family's death is none other than Ishaan Bhosale. In a fit of rage, Savi lashed out at Ishaan for keeping the secret from her for so long.

Savi suffers emotional breakdown

Savi (Bhavika Sharma) gets furious after learning that Ishaan is the reason behind her family dying a few months ago. She learns that it was because of Ishaan's involvement that she has no one who looks out for her. She reaches her room and packs her bags. Tears stream down Savi's eyes as she feels heartbroken after knowing the truth. Ishaan comes to the room and tries to stop Savi. She pushes him forcefully and he lands on the ground.

Take a look at the recent glimpse of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Reeva questions Savi's behavior and she lashes out at her as well for not knowing the pain of losing almost all the family members in one painful moment. She calls Ishaan a murderer and expresses her anger by throwing away the certificate and awards from the room. Savi also calls out Ishaan (Shakti Arora) for hiding the truth for so long and questions him for being a teacher. Ishaan tries to explain to Savi and defends himself but nothing works.

Savi questions Ishaan's intent to marry her

While Ishaan tries to stop Savi, she gives him a reality check about the reason behind their marriage. Savi states that Ishaan didn't marry her because of her sister's request. He did so because he felt guilty of killing her family. She states that he wanted to compensate for what he had done and that's why he married her.

It will be exciting to see if Savi will ever forgive Ishaan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and how will their love blossom in the forthcoming episodes.

