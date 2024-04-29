Did you know Imtiaz Ali was scared of getting attacked by Amar Singh Chamkila's 1st wife during film screening?

The film Amar Singh Chamkila is a biopic on the life of the Punjabi singer of the same name. Imtiaz Ali's directorial has been receiving a lot of love and attention and the lead actors Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra were praised for their performances.

In a recent interview, Imtiaz recalled the day he sat with Chamkila's first wife during the film's screening and he had a fear of getting attacked by her.

Imtiaz Ali recalls sitting with Amar Singh Chamkila's first wife during film's screening

In a recent interview with Zoom, Imtiaz Ali recalled sitting with Amar Singh Chamkila’s first wife, Gurmail Kaur, during the screening. He said that he was scared of getting attacked by her due to some of the sensitive and controversial scenes in the film. But that was not the case! The singer’s family members expressed their happiness after the film's screening as recalled by the filmmaker.

Speaking about the experience of watching his film with Chamkila's family, Ali said, "Chamkila's family was at the screening. His first wife Gurmail Kaur was there. Amarjot and Chamkila's son Jaiman Chamkila was there. Chamkila's daughters were also there."

He further added that when they were watching the film, Chamkila's first wife was sitting right next to me. "I was thinking that there are some sensitive scenes in the film, should I just pull back or go back before she attacks me. But when the screening got over, she hugged me and everybody was so happy with the way that Chamkila was portrayed because we were hoping that they like it," the director recalled.

Imtiaz Ali makes sure Amar Singh Chamkila film never turns out to be bold

While focusing on prejudices like caste, class, and inequality, the filmmaker made sure not to turn the film Amar Singh Chamkila into a “bold film.” He said that he is happy that the audience noticed that there is mention of the disadvantaged background that Chamkila came from.

"If I am making a film about his life, I have to show his biggest disadvantage. People are judgmental about class and race and these kinds of things. To denounce it you must not pretend that it doesn’t exist (sic),” he explained.

Meanwhile, Amar Singh Chamkila is currently streaming on Netflix.

