Indian BTS fans' love reaches South Korea: Support truck for SUGA spotted outside HYBE headquarters in multiple languages

Recently, BTS' Indian fanbase made a heartfelt show of support for the BTS member. Their love and dedication crossed borders as support trucks funded by ARMYs arrived at HYBE headquarters, carrying various messages of encouragement for SUGA during this challenging time.

It's been a few weeks since BTS member SUGA became involved in a drunk driving case. Several protest trucks with messages calling for SUGA's withdrawal from BTS have recently been spotted on the streets of Seoul, including near Nine One Hannam, where SUGA had an accident on his electric scooter. This location is home to several BTS members. In response, support trucks from around the world have been arriving to show their backing for SUGA.

The trucks displayed the message "BTS is seven" in various Indian languages, conveying the fans' intention that BTS is incomplete without any one of its members. Amid the situation involving SUGA, BTS fans have made it clear that SUGA should not be removed from the group. For them, BTS will always be seven members, no matter the circumstances.

On September 11, Korean media outlet Newsis reported that SUGA is facing a substantial fine for his DUI case under the Road Traffic Act. The Seoul Western District Court has sentenced him to a fine of 15 million KRW.

Earlier, on September 10, it was revealed that SUGA had been summarily indicted and fined by the Seoul Western District Prosecutor’s Office, Criminal Division 2. This legal process involves the court imposing fines for minor offenses based on written documents without the need for a formal trial.

According to the Road Traffic Act in South Korea, if an individual’s blood alcohol content (BAC) is 0.08% or higher while driving, their license is immediately revoked, and they may face up to 1 or 2 years in prison or a fine of 5 to 10 million KRW. For a BAC of 0.2% or higher, the penalties are more severe, including 2 to 5 years of imprisonment or a fine of 10 to 20 million KRW.

Advertisement

Previously, reports indicated that SUGA’s BAC was 0.227% when he was caught drunk driving an electric scooter. However, the police have not confirmed this specific figure.

On the night of August 6, SUGA was found riding an electric scooter home while under the influence. He took a breathalyzer test shortly afterward and was taken to a nearby police station for an initial statement.

On August 23, he appeared at the Yongsan Police Station for further investigation, where he addressed the media and apologized before entering the precinct. A week later, his case was forwarded to the prosecution, which summarily indicted him and imposed a 15 million KRW fine.

ALSO READ: Are South Korean media and police breaching legal regulations in BTS’ SUGA’s DUI investigation? Fans raise questions