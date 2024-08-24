Are South Korean media and police breaching legal regulations in BTS’ SUGA’s DUI investigation? Fans raise questions

On August 23, KST, BTS member SUGA arrived at the Yongsan Police Station for questioning regarding his recent drunk-driving incident. The rapper was previously apprehended on August 6, 2024, for operating an electric scooter while under the influence.

During his appearance, major news outlets gathered outside the precinct, with some reporters following him to the main gate and bombarding him with questions about the incident. SUGA briefly addressed the press, offering an apology and assuring that he would cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.

Following the release of footage showing SUGA arriving at the police station, ARMYs voiced their concerns. Many questioned how the media was permitted to capture and broadcast the scene, pointing out that South Korean law prohibits such media lineups outside police stations. They argued that SUGA was essentially forced to walk through a press gauntlet, which they felt was inappropriate and against legal guidelines.

In South Korea, there are several laws designed to protect the integrity of police investigations and the personal rights of those involved. The Regulations on Public Information Regarding Police Investigations and Related Cases outline specific guidelines for handling investigative processes. According to Article 15 (Prohibition on Disclosure of Attendance Information of Individuals Involved in a Case), the police are prohibited from disclosing information about the arrival, departure, or transportation of individuals summoned for questioning.

Article 16 (Prohibition on Filming of Investigative Processes) further mandates that police are responsible for preventing the media from capturing or broadcasting any part of the investigative process to ensure the safety and integrity of the investigation.

This article stipulates that the head of a police station must forbid filming, recording, or broadcasting of investigative activities, including attendance, investigation, seizure and search, arrest, and detention. If it is absolutely necessary for such processes to be recorded or broadcast, measures must be implemented to protect the identities of the individuals involved and to minimize any disruption to the investigation while ensuring their safety.

While fans have raised concerns about the handling of SUGA’s investigation, neither the police nor SUGA has yet addressed these issues publicly. It all began when authorities stopped SUGA for operating an electric scooter under the influence.

The Yongsan Police Station officially charged him with violating the Road Traffic Act, revoked his license, and imposed a fine. SUGA has admitted to the offense, acknowledging that he was unaware of the specific regulations. Despite this, he has apologized to his fans for his irresponsible behavior and pledged to improve.

