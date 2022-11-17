International Students Day: 4 school K-Dramas to watch feat. True Beauty, Revenge of Others and more

The drama follows 18-year-old high school student Im Ju-kyung (Moon Ga Young), who has an inferiority complex regarding her appearance, has been constantly discriminated against by her family and bullied by her peers due to being perceived as ugly. She starts learning how to use makeup by binge-watching makeup tutorial videos on the Internet. When she masters the art just before transferring to her new school, her makeover proves to be transformative as she quickly rises to fame and her peers call her a ‘goddess’. Despite her newfound popularity, Ju Kyung still considers herself ugly, and it is her greatest fear that her peers will see her real face. This unfortunately comes true when her dashingly handsome, popular and mysterious classmate Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), whom she had previously run into with her bare face a couple of times, recognizes her beyond her makeup. Su-ho is very popular among female students at school, but he hates being the constant center of attention and is often seen as aloof and cold. He has his own fears, and he harbors a dark secret—a tragic incident in the past—that has been haunting him for a long time. He and his former best friend, Han Seo Jun (Hwang In Yeop) have distanced themselves from each other because of this incident, and the blame Seo Jun placed on Su Ho has caused him a lot of guilt. Ju Kyung and the estranged friends Su Ho and Seo Jun soon forge an unlikely relationship as they unravel secrets, share their pains, grow together, and seek comfort from each other.

2. Revenge Of Others

An ongoing drama, the series depicts a teen revenge thriller when Chan Mi (Shin Ye Eun), who searches for the truth about her twin brother's death, and Soo Heon (Park Solomon), who starts revenge against an unfair world, get caught up in a shocking incident that shook her life. Chan Mi is the twin sister of Ok Chan Kyu who transferred to Yong-Tak High School to find his murderer as she does not believe that he committed suicide. Soo Heon is a student in Class 3 of Yong-Tak High School, who is revealed to have a brain tumor and he has only 6 months to a year left to live. He helps bullied students take revenge on their bullies by beating up the bullies and forcing them to transfer schools. Seok Jae Beom (Seo Ji Hoon) is a student of Class 4 in Yong-Tak High School, who is the son of a wealthy family. He recently woke up from a six-month coma, making him resit the year as a senior and has lost all of his memories.

3. Extraordinary You

The series follows high school girl Eun Dan Oh (Kim Hye Yoon) who is a student at a prestigious academy. One day, by chance, she discovers that the world she lives in is a fantasy world of comics. She and everyone else are merely characters in a comic book entitled Secret, all under the authority of their omnipotent and omniscient Writer. Dan Oh is only an extra character and, worse, the Writer gave her a lame set-up: she is engaged to her long-time crush who despises her, and she has a heart disease and is expected to die soon. Not satisfied with this fate, Dan Oh decides to forge her own destiny by changing the story's plot and finding her own true love. Her hopes of freeing herself from the Writer's control becomes stronger than before when she unexpectedly meets nameless Student Number 13 (Rowoon). But as the events around Dan Oh and Number 13, whom she named as Haru, gradually start to have parallels with the Writer's previous work Neungsohwa, changing her destiny could have a price to pay.

4. Moorim School

The Moorim School is a hidden school which can only be seen by special individuals, it isn't focused solely on high academic scores but on physical abilities. The school teaches its students great virtues which include honesty, faith, sacrifice, and communication. The teachers and students at the school come from different countries and each have their own stories. Everything is very extraordinary and normal until a student who doesn't seem to fill the role, wanders into the academy and changes the destiny of all the students. Yoon Shi Woo (Lee Hyun Woo) is the leader of the South Korean idol group Mobius. He also happens to be an orphan with hardly any recollection of his past or true identity. His rise in popularity and fame made him become arrogant and prickly in nature, but he has a serious problem: he is suffering from painful hearing loss that doctors have not been able to determine the real cause of his hearing loss and the doctors were unable to find the cure. The only possible hope comes from a female fan named Hwang Sun Ah (Jung Yoo Jin) who told him to go to Moorim Institute and have Dean Hwang, her father, heal him. Considering him more trouble than he is worth, Shi Woo's CEO tries to get rid of him by framing him in a scandal with a female rookie idol. As the public starts to hate him, he decides to come to Moorim Institute in the end in hopes that he would be cured.

