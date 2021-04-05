True Beauty to Extraordinary You: 4 Kdramas that were filmed on the beautiful campus of Yonsei University

One of South Korea's most prestigious SKY Universities, Yonsei University, is also a popular filming spot.

K-Drama addicts long to visit the filming locations of their favourite dramas. From quaint neighbourhoods to ancient palaces and breathtaking sceneries, the filming locations take any story to the next level. Who would refuse to live in these places, even if it is in a photograph?

Good for us, not all dramas are shot in different locations. Areas around the Namsan Tower, Minsokchon (Korean Folk Village) are well-known for being some of the popular filming locations. Here's another one to add to your list.

South Korea's Yonsei University is a private research university in Seoul, particularly known for its departments of medicine and business administration. Alma mater of quite a few well-known celebrities like Academy Award winning director Bong Joon Ho and former member of boy band EXO Lu Han, it is not only known for its outstanding curriculum but also for its breathtaking frontage. So it is not a big surprise that it is one of the most popular filming locations.

True Beauty

One of the dramas that were recently filmed on the campus is the webtoon adaptation True Beauty. The beautiful ivy covered Saebom High School where the romantic triangle developed is in fact the Sinchon campus of Yonsei University.

Extraordinary You

Extraordinary You, another manhwa/webtoon adaptation, was shot in six different universities, including Yonsei University. Their school building is Sinchon campus' most-famous building named the Underwood Hall.

Reply 1994

In the series, all the students attend the same university. It was shot in different parts of the Sinchon campus.

Romance is a Bonus Book

Who said universities only shoot campus dramas? Lee Jong Suk's character held a professorship in Literature Creation at Hanguk University. We see a glimpse of this majestic-looking campus in episode one of the tvN drama.

