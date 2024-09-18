Is BTS’ RM in relationship? Wild fan theory takes over social media as rapper unarchives past Instagram posts

Recently, BTS’ RM puzzled fans by archiving most of his Instagram posts. Now, he has seemingly unarchived all his content on both accounts, filling his feed with a wealth of new material. Naturally, many ARMYs are thrilled to see the posts restored.

Yet, some fans are curious about RM’s reasons for this decision and are trying to connect the dots. One intriguing theory that’s been gaining traction is linked to his recent 30th birthday celebration. Many ARMYs noticed that among the photos he shared that day was one featuring a man, which the BTS leader covered with a ghost emoji.

RM used to share photos with a man, often hiding his identity with an emoji. Some ARMYs speculated that they were more than friends until an alleged breakup occurred. Many fans believe it’s no coincidence that RM’s last two solo albums featured angry lyrics and what seemed to be breakup songs, especially alongside his decision to archive posts. This has all contributed to a sense of “breakup energy” surrounding his recent activities.

Some ARMYs are speculating that RM may have taken his alleged ex back. The wild and humorous theory is that the suspected ex-boyfriend wished him a happy birthday, prompting them to reconnect and leading RM to unarchive the memories they shared together.

However, some ARMYs are pointing out that RM actually unarchived his posts quite a while ago, suggesting that these speculations may be unfounded. Additionally, RM has never publicly identified as gay, so such assumptions lack a basis. His private life remains private, as it should, unless he chooses to share more. This story is being circulated among fans as a joke, creating a playful lore around it, so it’s not something to be taken seriously.

In an exciting development for BTS leader RM, he has reached an impressive milestone with 229 KOMCA credits. This achievement follows the release of his track Domodachi, featuring British rapper Little Simz, further retaining RM’s status as the youngest and most credited Korean artist in history.

Released in 2024 as part of his second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person, Domodachi showcases RM’s lyrical prowess and innovative approach. The title cleverly combines Japanese and English, merging Domo, a casual way to say thanks in Japanese, with Tomodachi, which means friend. Thus, Domodachi translates to thanks, friend, though the song’s lyrics carry a more sarcastic tone as RM reflects on the superficiality of certain relationships in his life.

