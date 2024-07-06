BTS’ J-Hope’s sister Ji Woo visits and gets clicked with ARMYs at RM’s sister’s newly opened café; SEE PICS

J-Hope's sister, Ji Woo, a beloved figure among fans, was spotted interacting with BTS' dedicated fanbase, ARMYs. She even took photos with them at Cafe Far Ben, the newly opened establishment by RM's younger sister in Seoul's fashionable Seongsu district, which opened its doors on July 1st.

Jung Ji Woo, sister of BTS' J-Hope, recently visited Cafe Far Ben, the new café opened by RM's younger sister, also a member of BTS. Known for her warmth and active engagement with fans, Ji Woo was warmly received by ARMYs, who adore her for her kindness and close bond with J-Hope. Fans approached her, mingled, and even snapped photos together, enjoying the moment with their beloved celebrity. Ji Woo also gifted RM's younger sister with a congratulatory bouquet to celebrate the opening of Cafe Far Ben.

Ji Woo was spotted smiling and flashing a V sign as she posed for selfies with ARMYs at the café. Her bright smile lit up the moment as they captured memories together. With RM's younger sister launching her café in Seoul's chic Seongsu district, numerous BTS members and their families have showered her with well-wishes and thoughtful gifts, wishing her success. The café is situated in a prime location on the main street, near large office buildings and even the renowned 1MILLION dance studio.

More about RM’s sister’s café

Despite currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, BTS' RM sent a congratulatory flower wreath to celebrate the opening of his younger sister's new café. The wreath was adorned with a heartfelt message: "Dongsaeng! Cheers to new beginnings!"

Additionally, Jimin's father, owner of the popular MAGNATE café in Busan frequented by BTS fans (ARMYs), also sent a congratulatory wreath. This heartfelt gesture underscores a heartwarming and meaningful connection between BTS members and their families, highlighting their strong bonds beyond their music careers.

Cafe Far Ben marks the first time a BTS member's family has opened a café in Seoul. Previously, Jimin's father opened a café in Busan, while Jin's brother manages a Japanese restaurant in Seoul's Yeouido district. Initial reviews of Cafe Far Ben have been positive, with visitors praising its open layout, high ceilings, stylish decorations, and delicious desserts. They also appreciated the music ambiance and quality of the coffee served.

