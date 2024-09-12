Happy RM day: Exploring BTS leader’s profound lyricism in solo tracks with albums mono, Indigo, Right Place, Wrong Person and more

BTS' RM turns 30 today. Also known as Kim Namjoon, RM has become a comforting and inspiring figure for many fans. He is known for his raw and genuine approach to his dreams. As a student, he actively wrote poetry and won several awards for his work. He shared his poems on an online platform for about a year, gaining some recognition. Although he once considered a career in literature, he ultimately chose a different path.

Later rediscovering his passion for hip-hop and emerging as a leading figure in K-pop, RM has an innate artistry that draws people in through his words and actions. He is like a philosopher wrapped in the guise of a musician, with a deep sense of meaning in his music. Each song tells a story across different genres, and when you connect with it, it resonates on a profound level. On his birthday, let’s delve into some of the beautiful lyricism that RM has to offer.

RM, a poet, a musician, a rapper, and an idol

RM started writing at a young age, penning a poem about the unification of Korea when he was just in fifth grade. As he grew, he began writing songs, often hiding lyrics in scraps of paper within his workbooks, and he would get into trouble for it. In his solo track Voice, RM reflects on his experiences as a star pupil who yearned to perform. In January 2020, he achieved a new milestone by being promoted from an associate to a full member of the Korea Music Copyright Association.

Advertisement

One of RM’s notable tracks, Too Much, released in 2013, delves into his dream of becoming a rapper and his desire to break free from stereotypes. The song faced criticism, particularly from those within the idol industry, but it's precisely this boldness that makes his music stand out. In an episode of Mnet’s 4 Things Show, RM admitted that he regretted releasing the track, describing it as over-honest and too raw for him at the time. Despite this, Too Much vividly captures the reality of life in the idol industry—highlighting the routine nature of his existence and the sense of losing himself. The song powerfully conveys the sacrifices he made to pursue his rap career and his struggle to share his music with a wider audience.

His work and profound insight are truly admirable when you examine his lyrics, which showcase incredible wordplay, poetic metaphors, and a raw, honest reflection of the human experience. Even as he ventured into rapping, RM's deep connection to the poetic aspect of the art form remained central to his craft. In an interview with Variety, RM highlighted that while lyricism may be diminishing in contemporary music, he remains unafraid to defy trends and assert his passion for songwriting.

Advertisement

In 2014, RM released Unpack Your Bags, a song that, he said, closely reflected his emotions at that time. After the tension surrounding Too Much, RM found that Unpack Your Bags represented a more authentic expression of his feelings. The release of this track seemed to show that our mistakes and successes coexist, shaping who we are and influencing our journey.

As RM expresses in his song Monster from his mixtape RM, "I chance sensibilities with my lyrics, I’m an alchemist, bitch/ Paint glue on the mouths of bastards with poor hearts." While some might view RM's lyrics as rebellious, they're far more than that. His words convey profound emotions and offer a sense of liberation. To truly appreciate his music, one must accept that the world is often more complex than we might hope. RM's music represents both a powerful movement and a soothing balm, providing a deep sense of tranquility and understanding.

Advertisement

Everythingoes, from RM's mixtape Mono, serves as a poignant continuation of the themes explored in Forever Rain. It acts as a consolation for a weary soul, reflecting the idea that suffering is a natural part of life. The lyrics, "everything needs to go through pain, embrace the world, and suck in a breath," remind us that pain is an unavoidable part of our reality. Forever Rain offers comfort by providing a sense of companionship through our hardships, making the journey through difficult times a bit more bearable.

Another track where RM showcases his impressive wordplay is Trivia: Love, from the Love Yourself: Answer album. In this song, RM skillfully alternates between Korean and English to create clever wordplay. The Korean word for person is 사람 (saram), and 사랑 (sarang) means love. Visually, these characters differ only in the rounding of their edges. At first listen, it might seem that RM is simply talking about someone who inspires him to be more loving. However, a closer look at the Hangul reveals that his lyrics have a deeper, more nuanced meaning.

RM extends this imagery by transforming the rounded character into a heart: “If I sit slightly on top of it, it becomes a heart.” This clever wordplay allows him to bridge the concept of love into the English language. By playing with the letters i and o, he further emphasizes his message, blending the visual symbolism of the heart with the idea of love in both Korean and English.

Advertisement

RM’s songs reflect his journey of self-discovery through music. His lyrics serve as a personal diary, documenting his process of trial and error. Achieving one's ideal self isn't something that happens all at once; it requires exploring various possibilities and experiences. RM's music captures this ongoing quest, illustrating how self-discovery is a continuous journey of growth and change.

Indigo: A lyrical movement

With his first solo album Indigo following the success of his earlier mixtapes RM and Mono, RM has truly impressed fans with its depth, relatability, and impressive lineup of collaborations. As a poet who writes, sings, raps, and produces, the BTS leader delivers a masterpiece with Indigo. According to RM, the album encapsulates his experiences in his 20s, narrating his growth both as an individual and as an artist.

In his first track dedicated to Yun Hyong Keun, a renowned South Korean contemporary artist, RM emphasizes his desire to connect with humanity through art that truly represents him as an individual. As art consumers, we often find ourselves drawn to music that resonates on a personal level, that feels genuine and aligns with our own perspectives.

Born in 1928, Yun endured significant hardship due to his activism during his student years at Seoul National University. Following the outbreak of the Korean War in 1950, he faced multiple imprisonments. Despite these challenges, Yun emerged as a prominent figure in the Korean art scene during the 1970s and 80s. His abstract paintings, characterized by the use of just two colors—blue for the sky and ochre for the earth—reflected a discipline and rigor shaped by his experiences of pain and turmoil. Just as Yun channeled his life’s struggles into his minimalist yet profound abstract art, RM adeptly distills his complex experiences and background into an elegant and sophisticated track.

Advertisement

Featuring Anderson .Paak on vocals, Still Life explores the theme of moving forward and rejecting the constraints of self-definition. In the song, RM likens himself to a painting, with its content constantly evolving between the past and the future. He intentionally avoids labeling himself, reflecting the fluid nature of his identity. The track captures the feeling of being confined in a box, watching past and future events unfold, and struggling to define oneself amidst the chaos.

In the title track Wild Flower, RM delves into how the things we love most can sometimes strip us of our identity and freedom. He candidly reflects on how his life has diverged from its previous path and his willingness to do whatever it takes to rediscover himself. This sentiment resonates beyond personal experiences and can apply to jobs, relationships, friendships, or family dynamics.

With its powerful electronic drums and the unique vocals of Korean rock singer youjeen, Wild Flower is far from a quiet confession. It stands as a profound, emotional declaration that demands a grand canvas. If each track on the album represents a painting, Wild Flower is the masterwork that you encounter as you near the end of the exhibit—an overarching piece that encapsulates and summarizes the essence of RM's artistic journey.

RM’s lyrics often come from a place of confident self-awareness, but in this album, he takes a more humble approach, renouncing any form of recognition. In the track No.2 with Park Ji Yoon, he even notes that his ego is deflated, presenting himself as a No. 2 version—a refined and improved version of himself. It’s a sentiment many of us can relate to as we frequently embark on "new me" phases, especially at the start of each year. The desire to upgrade oneself is a fundamental and admirable trait.

In a world where fast music consumption is prevalent, this album offers a refreshing contrast. It fosters thoughtful engagement while respecting its listeners through beautifully crafted songs, musical diversity, and a deep connection to its roots. This is not art for art’s sake; it is a coherent and engaging musical journey. Complex and layered, it remains approachable and never alienates its audience.

RM’s Right Place, Wrong Person: A sense of belonging in chaos

In his eagerly awaited second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, RM showcases his remarkable lyrical abilities. Spanning 35 minutes and featuring 11 tracks, this album arrives about a year and a half after Indigo. With Right Place, Wrong Person, RM significantly expands his musical horizons, marking a dramatic departure from his previous work. The album offers a captivating exploration of his introspection and artistic vision, taking listeners on a profound journey through his evolving creative landscape.

Advertisement

The songs on Right Place, Wrong Person pay homage to psychedelic, alternative, and old-school hip-hop, with the latter most evident in RM’s cadence and tone. As you listen through the album, you'll appreciate the smooth transitions between tracks like Nuts and Out of Love. This record may not cater to everyone, but it is crafted for those seeking healing through its musical notes. The 11 tracks are thoughtfully presented, inviting slow and reflective indulgence, one where you feel like staying forever.

The title track LOST! is accompanied by a quirky and entertaining music video that adds a playful touch to the album. Amidst the seemingly out-of-place settings, the song captures a deeper yearning for a place where one can feel truly at home, away from chaos. Both the visuals and lyrics address universal feelings of being lost, indecisive, and confused—emotions that everyone experiences at some point in their lives. This theme echoes RM’s previous reflections on feeling uncertain, even during BTS' significant milestones.

The album also shows strong influences from Frank Ocean and Tyler, The Creator, artists whom RM greatly admires. This is particularly evident in the track Groin, where RM explores rock rap and addresses the unfair criticism he has faced over the years. The closing track, Come back to me, starts as a gentle acoustic piece but unexpectedly evolves into an indie pop anthem, celebrating the cyclical nature of existence.

RM is a philosopher through and through—a philosopher who raps. His talent transforms simple words into something extraordinary, allowing us to appreciate the depth of his music. By opening the doors to his true self, RM invites us to see pieces of him with each release. Understanding his music means understanding the artist behind it, and RM exemplifies this by embodying the essence of cultural innovation in contemporary songwriting.

He proves that "music knows no language" by connecting with our human struggles and personal emotions. Through his songs, RM shares his own worries and concerns, revealing our shared experiences. His ability to reflect feelings of belonging, fear, loss, self-love, and confidence makes him a genuine artist and a true human. The beauty of his words resonates deeply and will continue to be appreciated for years to come as RM understands and captures the essence of what it means to be human.

ALSO READ: 10 times BTS showed they are stronger as seven: RM picking group over going solo, show of support at Jin’s discharge and more sweet moments