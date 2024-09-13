BTS’ RM visits birthday fan event at café with fellow military men, poses with soldier friends; PICS

BTS' RM celebrated his 30th birthday on September 12. While fulfilling his mandatory military service, he took to Instagram to share two new posts marking the occasion. RM also posted a photo with his military comrades, who joined him in celebrating his special day at one of his birthday café events specifically hosted for him.

ARMYs noticed that among RM’s Instagram updates, he had posted photos from a photo booth, including a special birthday frame likely created for the café event. RM also shared additional moments from the fan-hosted café event via his Instagram stories. Fans found it especially endearing that RM spent his free time attending an ARMY's birthday event and even brought his military comrades along. This gesture made fans feel recognized and appreciated, as the idol took the time to acknowledge and celebrate with them.

He also shared a black-and-white photo with his military friends, all smiling gleefully. In the picture, "Happy Birthday" is written on a piece of paper, with his comrades gathered around him, celebrating together at the same café.

On September 12, RM celebrated his birthday by also posting a series of photos on Instagram. One of the images shows him adorably posing with a baby, reportedly the daughter of fashion designer Kim Youngjin, who had gifted RM the sofa featured in the photo. The post also includes a variety of snapshots: pictures from a photo booth, an animated character from his recent track Neva Play featuring Megan Thee Stallion, some aesthetic shots with friends, and a picture of him in his military uniform. He captioned the post with "thirty ping."

RM also shared a heartfelt letter expressing his profound gratitude for his fans. In his message, he conveyed how much their support means to him and assured them that he would be back soon to reconnect and meet them in person. He also shared a handwritten draft of the letter in his Instagram Stories.

On June 13, 2013, RM made his debut with BTS. Since then, he has played a crucial role in producing and writing lyrics for many of the group's tracks. As the cherished leader of BTS, RM continues to be a source of comfort and inspiration for countless fans.

