ISAC 2024 kicks off in style with NMIXX’s Sullyoon, ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hanbin, and more winning big; see clips

ISAC 2024 finally kicked off with an oath-reading ceremony by NMIXX’s Sullyoon, TWS’s Shinyu, ILLIT’s Wonhee, and NCT WISH’s Sion. On the first day, some new-generation K-pop idols like ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hnabin, KISS OF LIFE’s Julie, and more demonstrated their athletic ability on a full scale.

On August 5, ISAC 2024 held its inauguration ceremony with an oath reading by NMIXX’s Sullyoon, TWS’s Shinyu, ILLIT’s Wonhee, and NCT WISH’s Sion. On this day’s event, 5th-generation K-pop idols completely captivated the fans with their athletic skills.

NMIXX’s Sullyoon hit a perfect 10 in archery, leaving fans in awe of her talent. Many even compared her archery skills with TWICE’s Tzuyu, who also shares visual similarities with the NMIXX member.

On the other hand, ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hanbin and Kim Jiwoong, Kep1er’s Xioating, and Chaehyun took home gold medals in archery. KISS OF LIFE’s Julie joined the gold medal winners with her astounding finish at the women’s 60m relay race.

Meanwhile, NCT member Dejun surprised everyone with his men’s 60m relay race win, taking home a gold medal from ISAC 2024. The highlight of this day’s event was when THE BOYZ’s Younghoon broke the camera with his arrow at the archery games.

Advertisement

Fans who attended the filming of ISAC 2024 also received many surprise gifts from their respective K-pop idol groups.

See ISAC 2024 highlights below:

This year’s Idol Star Athletic Championships (ISAC) promises a great lineup of 5th-generation K-pop groups including NCT WISH, WayV, THE BOYZ, NMIXX, ZEROBASEONE, Billlie, DXMON, and more.

In addition, Kang Daniel, NMIXX’s Haewon, Jun Hyun Moo, and Lee Chan Won have been confirmed as hosts for ISAC 2024. Following the filming wrap-up, the broadcast is slated to begin during the Chuseok holidays in mid-September on the MBC network.

Meanwhile, ISAC 2024 will feature five events- archery, track and race, dance sports, futsal, and breaking dance, a new addition.

For the unversed, the Idol Star Atheltic Championships was on a break from 2010 to 2022, due to Covid-19. Now it is returning 2 years after the 2022 Chuseok festival special. Hence, there’s much excitement about this year’s event.

ALSO READ: Good Partner holds top position in most buzzworthy drama ranking; My Sweet Mobster’s Uhm Tae Goo leads actors' list