KCON LA Day 2 Highlights: NMIXX tears down stage, BINI slays pre-show, TWS covers BTS' Jungkook's 3D, and more

KCON LA 2024 Day 2 was a huge success as BOYNEXTDOOR, TWd, g.o.d, NMIXX and more artists took over the stage and showed off their amazing performances. The three-day event kicked off on July 26 and will go on till July 28. The annual event is something every K-pop fan looks forward to as they get to interact with their favorite idols, watch them perform and also communicate with other fans.

KCON LA 2024 Day 2 Highlights

TWS cover BTS' Jungkook's 3D

The rookie group TWS showed that they are no less than the veterans of K-pop and set fire to the stage with their energetic performance. The group also covered BTS' Jungkook's 3D. TWS is PLEDIS Entertainment's first group since the launch of SEVENTEEN. The members include Youngjae, Jihoon, Shinyu, Kyungmin, Dohoon, and Hanjin. The group made their debut in January 2024.

NMIXX's savage opening stage

NMIXX slayed as they were the opening act Day 2 stage. After K-pop group's like BTS, EXO and SEVENTEEN, NMIXX became the first girl group since 2012 to do the opening stage. NMIXX is a six-member group which was formed in 2022. The group is known for their catchy songs like Love Me Like This, O.O, Dash and more. NMIXX will be performing on July 27.

BOYNEXTDOOR's interaction with fans

BOYNEXTDOOR consists of six members, which include Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak. The rookie group made their debut in May 2023 with the single album Who!. BOYNEXTDOOR interacted with the fans as they posed for pictures and also did cover dances.

BINI becomes first Filipino act to perform at KCON

BINI is an 8-member Filipino girl group who debuted in 2021 with Born to Win. They became the first Filipino act to take over the KCON stage. Fans cheered hard as BINI tore up the stage with their infectious energy and high notes.

Jeon Somi hosts KCON LA Day 2

Jeon Some was the host for Day 2 KCON LA. The soloist proved her skilled not only as a talented idol but also a fun host who keeps the audience engaged. Jeon Somi made her debut as a part of the girl group I.O.I which came into being from the survival show Produce 101. As a soloist, Jeon Somi signed with THE BLACK LABEL and debuted in 2019 with the track Birthday.

g.o.d

g.o.d are one of the oldest surviving K-pop groups. The band was formed in 1999 and quickly gained popularity in 2000. The artists took over the stage and left everyone in awe with their amazing vocals. The veterans proved why experience is important.

ENHYPEN receives loud cheers from audience

Once again ENHYPEN wowed the audience with their stellar performance. The group owned the stage and filled the venue with their energy. ENHYPEN was formed through a survival show. The group quickly gained a global fanbase because of the show and it only increased with their debut.

Park Min Young

Park Min Young was part of a fan meeting and discussed her upcoming role in her next project The Confidence Man. Park Min Young is a talented actress who made her debut in 2006 with the drama Unstoppable High Kick. She is known for dramas like Marry My Husband, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim and more.

