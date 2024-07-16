THE BOYZ's Sunwoo and Jung Da Bin are star-crossed lovers in posters for MY ARTi FILM; see PICS

THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo and actress Jung Da Bin are set to captivate audiences in new variety show MY ARTi FILM. This innovative series features Sunwoo as a spirited college student and Jung Da Bin as his romantic counterpart. Their chemistry promises to deliver a nostalgic and heartwarming campus romance, reimagining classic movie scenes through vibrant dance performances.

THE BOYZ's Sunwoo and Jung Da Bin unite for MY ARTi FILM

On July 16, Mnet, the South Korean entertainment channel took to their social media to unveil enticing posters for its upcoming entertainment series MY ARTi FILM, featuring THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo and actress Jung Da Bin.

Set to debut in its first episode, Sunwoo plays a spirited college student on a quest to win hearts with his earnest pursuit of romance. Jung Da Bin complements him as his counterpart, adding to the narrative's unique twist.

The posters capture their palpable chemistry, with one of them titled Noona Is So Pretty (literal translation), teasing a compelling storyline of love blooming between an older woman and a younger man. Moreover, evocative scenes, such as their shared moments under streetlights amidst raindrops, evoke nostalgic cinematic vibes reminiscent of beloved films like The Classic and La La Land.

Meanwhile, fans eagerly anticipate the duo's in this performance-based variety show, promising heartfelt moments and nostalgic storytelling that melds youthful charm with romantic allure.

More about upcoming variety show MY ARTi FILM

MY ARTi FILM marks Mnet’s first groundbreaking series blending K-pop artistry with cinematic storytelling set to premiere on July 30. In each episode, K-pop artists will be seen taking on acting challenges across genres like romance, comedy, and thriller, while integrating dance performances that reinterpret iconic movie scenes. The first episode of the show will feature THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo and Jung Da Bin, taking on the unique concept with the aim to show diverse talents and creativity.

The production team highlighted their choice of THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo for the debut episode, citing his youthful energy as a perfect fit for the campus romance theme. With actress Jung Da Bin, born in the same year as Sunwoo, viewers can anticipate a dynamic and authentic performance, promising a blend of youthful charm and cinematic allure in every episode.

