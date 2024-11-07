Island's Kim Nam Gil ‘positively considering’ lead role in controversial webtoon-based drama Get Schooled

While gearing up for the premiere of The Fiery Priest season 2, Kim Nam Gil is also in discussions for his next big role. The actor is reportedly considering leading Get Schooled, an upcoming drama based on a webtoon. Adding to the excitement, the project will be helmed by director Hong Jong Chan, known for Juvenile Justice.

According to reports on November 7, Kim Nam Gil’s agency, Gilstory Entertainment, confirmed that he has received an offer to star in Get Schooled, stating, "The actor is positively considering his appearance." If he confirms, he will take on the role of Na Hwa Jin, a member of a teachers' rights protection organization.

Based on a Naver webtoon of the same name by author Yongtaek Chae and illustrator Garam Han, Get Schooled revolves around a society where teachers have lost their authority due to increasingly unruly students. Amid this chaos, Na Hwa Jin, a supervisor at the Educational Protection Agency, steps in to punish the students and guide them back to the right path.

Hong Jong Chan, best known for Netflix’s Juvenile Justice and tvN’s Dear My Friends, will be directing the upcoming adaptation.

Meanwhile, there is much curiosity surrounding the drama adaptation of Get Schooled, as the webtoon has faced significant controversy. It was criticized for portraying racism and was even canceled in North America. Additionally, it has been called out for allegedly advocating corporal punishment and for its handling of feminist issues.

Kim Nam Gil is currently preparing to appear as the hot-headed man of god in The Fiery Priest Season 2. The drama first aired in 2019 and viewers have been eagerly waiting ever since for the second season, which is finally set to arrive on November 8.

He also has a few other projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in a cameo role in Disney+ drama Knock Off with Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah. It is scheduled to premiere in 2025. He is also set to play the main lead in Trigger, an action thriller set for a 2025 release. In this work, he will appear alongside Kim Young Kwang and Woo Ji Hyun.

