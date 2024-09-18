‘It’s my first time’: BTS’ Jin heads to Milan Fashion Week challenging first-ever solo fashion rendezvous; shares PIC from airport

Jin is embarking on a new challenge. The eldest BTS member is gearing up for his September attendance at the Milan Fashion Week. He shared an airport update before heading to the Italian city, otherwise known as a fashion capital. He has expressed his thrill, noting, “It is my first time attending this kind of event.”

On September 18, before flying to Milan, Jin took to the BTS Weverse community and shared a new mirror selfie. In the caption, he first greeted fans on the Autumn harvest festival, saying, “Are you all enjoying Chuseok? I made food and saw my family and got along with them well.”

He continued, “I’m at the airport to catch a flight to Milan. I’m very nervous because it’s my first time attending this kind of event. (Actually, I’m not nervous). Then I will be back!”

From his post, it is clear that The Astronaut singer is more excited than nervous about his first solo fashion rendezvous.

See Jin’s Weverse update here:

Meanwhile, previously there were reports about his attendance at the Gucci show for the Milan Fashion Week 2024. Notably, on August 8, he was named the brand’s global ambassador. Today, on his Weverse update, he was seen decked up in a black jacket by the brand, raising further anticipation.

Advertisement

On the work front, Jin has been keeping busy since his military discharge on June 12. The next day, on June 13, he made his first public appearance upon returning home, hosting a fan event for BTS FESTA 2024.

Then, he became busy with a variety of solo activities, including appearing on the MBC entertainment show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island. Meanwhile, Netflix has confirmed he will also appear on Kian84’s Bizzare B&B, which is set to air in 2025.

In addition, the K-pop star is also preparing his album, 2 years after his solo debut with The Astronaut. It was reported that he will release it in November, indicating the second half of 2024. Although the release date is yet to be confirmed, fans are very excited to listen to his voice after a long time.

ALSO READ: When BTS revealed ARMYs were originally to be named Bell on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show; Know why