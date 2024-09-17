When BTS revealed ARMYs were originally to be named Bell on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show; Know why

Back in 2021, BTS made a guest appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show for their all-English track Butter’s promotions. The host started off with a fact check segment, where the group was supposed to confirm or decline the many rumors out there, along with sharing the story behind them.

Jimmy Fallon asked, “Is it true that instead of calling your fans ARMY, you were originally going to call them Bell?’ To this, leader RM replied that it was true. He then shared an interesting backstory, elaborating that Bell in Hangul is Bangwool, which is quite similar to their full name Bangtan Sonyeondan.

Since both words start with ‘bang’, an idea was submitted about naming their fandom Bell. As RM continued, J-Hope gave fans a demonstration of how it would sound, saying, ‘Hi, Bell”.All the members then followed and added a bit of laughter by ringing an imaginary bell.

RM finished the backstory by saying, “Thank God it was not chosen, ARMY is so much better”, and we wholeheartedly agree with him.

Watch the video here (0:41 to 1:42 mark):

BTS is a megastar K-pop group that has massively contributed to the globalization of K-pop. Comprising seven members - Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, this boy band has been ruling not only K-pop music charts but global as well since their debut in 2013.

Advertisement

Formed by HYBE’s subsidiary BIGHIT MUSIC, the group has paved the way for future generations. Some of their all-time hits include Butter, Dynamite, DNA, IDOL, MIC Drop, FAKE LOVE, Boy With Luv, FIRE, Blood, Sweat &Tears, Permission to Dance, Life Goes On, Spring Day, and more.

Their songs often capture pivotal subjects like love, friendship, loneliness, mental health, self-love, and more, resonating with the fans. They are also one of the very first K-pop ensembles that introduced the trend of collaborations with global artists.

Today, all seven members of BTS boast successful solo careers, along with their extraordinary journey with the group. The septet is now set to reunite in 2025 following their military discharge. Fans are now eagerly looking forward to a BTS comeback next year.

ALSO READ: YouTuber Kwak Tube hit with backlash for ‘forgiving’ Lee Naeun's alleged bullying ‘on behalf of’ victim Lee Hyunjoo