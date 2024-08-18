IVE’s Jang Wonyoung tops August girl group member brand reputation rankings; aespa’s Karina follows behind

IVE member Jang Wonyoung is leading this month’s girl group member brand reputation rankings, while aespa leader Karina, Cigantaure’s Jeewon, IVE’s An Yujin, and Winter have claimed the top 5 spots. Among the top 30 list, idols like SNSD’s Taeyeon, Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji, KISS OF LIFE’s Natty, and more have landed some impressive spots.

On August 18, The Korean Business Research Institute announced the girl group member brand reputation rankings for August. It was determined through a thorough analysis of media coverage, communication, consumer participation, and community awareness indexes of a total of 675 girl group members, using data collected from July 18 to August 18.

According to the analysis, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung is leading the rankings with a total brand reputation index of 5,671,379. Her positivity-negativity analysis unveiled a score of 91.07 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, the highest-ranking phrases that contributed to her keyword analysis are Wonyoung-esque accident, Lucky Vicky, and Wonyoung turn. Her highest-ranking related terms are grow, optimistic, and lovely.

Leading in the second is aespa’s Karina, who topped last month’s rankings for girl group member brand reputation. For August, her index score is 5,473,424. cignature member Jeewon took third place with a 25.28 increase in her index since last month, making it total 3,730,451.

IVE leader An Yujin has claimed the fourth spot with a brand reputation index of 3,714,334, which is around a 12.32 percent increase since July. aespa’s Winter has taken the fifth spot among the top 5. Her current brand reputation index is 3,655,531, marking a 41.94 percent increase in her score since last month.

The top 30 idols on August girl group member brand reputation rankings are:

IVE’s Jang Won Young aespa’s Karina cignature’s Jeewon IVE’s An Yu Jin aespa’s Winter Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji KISS OF LIFE’s Natty BLACKPINK’s Jennie Red Velvet’s Seulgi TWICE’s Nayeon LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon Red Velvet’s Joy TWICE’s Jeongyeon BLACKPINK’s Lisa aespa’s Giselle LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura aespa’s Ningning NewJeans’ Hanni Red Velvet’s Irene BLACKPINK’s Jisoo TWICE’s Sana TWICE’s Jihyo IVE’s Rei Red Velvet’s Wendy TWICE’s Mina Red Velvet’s Yeri LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha KISS OF LIFE’s Belle OH MY GIRL’s YooA

