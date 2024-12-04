IU’s agency launches official Instagram account for artist’s schedule updates with new post; SEE PIC

IU, the popular South Korean singer and actress has launched a brand new account on the social media platform, Instagram. The news was announced by her agency that a new page has been launched for the artist. The singer recently released a mini-album in 2024 and is all set to hit the screens with new K-dramas.

On December 4, 2024, EDAM Entertainment announced the launch of IU’s official Instagram account. A new picture of the artist has also been uploaded to the account, commemorating the new chapter. However, IU has a personal account on Instagram where she often shares pictures and videos from her daily life.

The new account will focus on official schedule updates of the artist, including upcoming events, promotions, and performances, offering fans a centralized place to stay informed about her professional activities. Fans can now easily follow her career developments through this dedicated account.

Recently, it has been announced that IU and Byeon Woo Seok have been cast as leads of a new K-drama titled Wife of a 21st Century Prince. The show is a romantic drama set in an alternate Korea governed as a constitutional monarchy. The story follows the love journey of Sung Hee Joo, a chaebol heiress who has everything except noble status, and Lee Ahn, a prince who possesses royal lineage but lacks wealth or power.

IU or Lee Ji Eun is recognized for her roles in various critically acclaimed series and movies such as Dream High, Bel Ami, The Producers, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, My Mister, Hotel del Luna, Broker, Dream, and more. Recently, she made her solo comeback with a brand-new album titled The Winning in 2024.

Byeon Wo Seok gained much popularity for his role in the 2024 K-drama Lovely Runner. Following his success with the show, the actor held his first-ever Asian fan meeting tour titled Summer Letter. Previously, the actor appeared in K-dramas such as Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Moonshine, Strong Girl Nam Soon, Record of Youth, and more. Some of the movies he worked on include 20th Century Girl and Midnight Runner, among others.

