Queen of Tears’ Kim Soo Hyun announces exclusive 2025 Season’s Greetings; available from December 27

Kim Soo Hyun, the celebrated K-drama actor has announced that he will be releasing Season’s Greetings for the year 2025. Although it is rare for an actor to do so, the fans are extremely excited with the announcement and cannot wait to find out what the artist has in store for them.

On December 4, 2024, a teaser image featuring Kim Soo Hyun, announcing a collaboration with the actor for the 2025 Season’s Greetings was shared. While this concept is widely popular among K-pop idols, it is rare for an actor to participate in the tradition. However, Kim Soo Hyun's immense popularity ensures that his fans will eagerly anticipate anything he releases.

Season’s Greetings typically includes exclusive photos, merchandise, and letters. Fans are excited to see what Kim Soo Hyun has prepared for them. The item will be available for purchase from December 27, 2024, to January 6, 2025. Further details on how to buy it will be shared in the coming days.

Previously, Kim Soo Hyun held a fan meeting titled EYES ON YOU Asia Tour where he appeared across various cities across the world including Bangkok, Taipei, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Manila, Yokohama, and more. For the first time in 10 years, the actor embarked on a tour, his last being in 2014.

Advertisement

Following Kim Soo Hyun’s role in Queen of Tears, the actor garnered a lot of attention from fans and non-fans alike. The actor is set to appear in the upcoming series Knock Off, which will be premiering in 2025.

The actor previously worked in various renowned K-dramas such as My Love From the Star, The Producers, It Okay to Not Be Okay, One Ordinary Day, Dream High, and more. Furthermore, he is all set to star in a brand new series titled Knock Off which follows the story of Kim Seong Jun, an average man who finds himself unemployed after the IMF crisis shakes the economy. Faced with limited options, he took a risky plunge into the counterfeit goods trade in the late 20th century.

ALSO READ: Son Suk Ku, Jin Seo Yeon, Lee Re, and more embrace life’s highs and lows in new teaser for upcoming film IT'S OKAY!; Watch