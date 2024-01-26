IU's Love wins all dominates global iTunes charts; achieves over 1 million Spotify streams on debut

IU's pre-release single, Love wins all makes a resounding impact, topping global iTunes charts and achieving over 1 million Spotify streams upon its debut. The music video, featuring BTS' V and released on January 24, further adds to the success, earning widespread acclaim globally.

IU has triumphantly returned, seizing the top spots on global music charts with her latest single. Released on January 24, Love wins all swiftly claimed the No. 1 position on various domestic real-time music charts, including the historic achievement of debuting at the top of Melon's Top 100. IU's accomplishment marks the first time a female artist's song has debuted at No. 1 on Melon.

The success of Love wins all extends beyond domestic acclaim, reaching international heights by topping iTunes Top Songs charts in over 23 regions worldwide. Countries such as Bahrain, Brunei, Cambodia, Cape Verde, the Czech Republic, Finland, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Kazakhstan have all witnessed IU's single claiming the coveted No. 1 spot.

Notably, the Spotify counter recorded an impressive 1,039,600 streams for Love wins all shortly after its release. The global resonance of IU's new single speaks volumes about her enduring popularity and the widespread appreciation for her musical prowess. As IU continues to make waves across the global music landscape, fans eagerly anticipate the full release of her upcoming album.

IU and BTS' V's music video for Love wins all earns global praise

IU's recent release, Love wins all, featuring BTS' V, unfolds as a poignant visual masterpiece, weaving a tale of concealed love and tragic destiny. The surprise midnight drop on January 24 revealed a music video directed by Um Tae Hwa, showcasing IU and Taehyung's remarkable acting skills within a post-apocalyptic setting and a heart-wrenching love narrative.

Despite initial title changes, from Love Wins to Love wins all, the single exhibits artistic depth, resonating profoundly with fans. Serving as a precursor to IU's highly anticipated forthcoming album, it promises more emotionally charged and captivating musical experiences.

