Love wins all: BTS' V and IU are all giggles behind the scenes of their bittersweet MV; see PICs

IU and BTS' V have weaved a bittersweet fairytale within a dystopian world in the poetically cinematic Love wins all MV. Sharing a glimpse behind the scenes on January 25, 2024, IU treated fans to smiles and camaraderie with V, giving a sneak-peak into moments captured while making the enchanting music video.

IU shares behind-the-scenes pictures of Love wins all featuring BTS' V

IU and BTS' V joined forces for the poignant single Love wins all. The music video narrates a tragic love story amidst challenges, featuring the duo alternating between rugged and clean looks through the lens of a camera.

IU delighted fans on January 25 by sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses on Instagram. V prominently featured in the photos, showcasing their camaraderie. The duo posed against a set wall, capturing moments of joy during filming.

The photobooth scene emerged as a fan-favorite, portraying IU and V in wedding attire found in an abandoned building. Off-camera, their infectious giggles revealed the joy they shared during the shoot.

The banquet scene, enriched by IU's use of sign language, displayed V leaning warmly against IU's chair. Overcoming the cold weather, the duo enjoyed hot odeng snacks between takes. IU's stunning bobbed hairstyle added to the visual appeal, leaving netizens enamored with the pair's undeniable chemistry.

The behind-the-scenes photos not only provide a charming look at IU and V's interactions but also intensify the enchantment surrounding the Love wins all music video. As fans relish the collaboration, IU and V's off-screen camaraderie enhances the magic woven into this bittersweet fairytale.

More details about IU and V's MV, Love wins all

IU's latest surprise release, Love wins all, featuring BTS' V, stands as a visual masterpiece, weaving a narrative of hidden love and tragic fate. Unveiled on January 24, the Um Tae Hwa-directed music video immerses viewers in a post-apocalyptic setting, portraying a heart-wrenching love story through the exceptional acting skills of IU and Taehyung.

Despite initial title controversy, shifting from Love Wins to Love wins all, the single resonates with artistic depth, leaving an enduring impact on fans. This captivating release serves as a tantalizing glimpse into IU's forthcoming album, promising more emotive and enthralling musical journeys.

