IVE at 2024 Lollapalooza Chicago Highlights: Powerful I AM performance, Liz- An Yujin's high notes, Jang Wonyoung's charm and more

IVE marked their music festival debut with their performance at the 2024 Lollapalooza in Chicago. The girl group set the stage on fire with their upbeat and peppy performances of their hits such as I AM, Baddie, Kitsch, and more.

The group is also set to perform at the Summer Sonic 2024 music festival in Tokyo on August 17 and 18.

IVE's fiery performance at Lollapalooza 2024 Chicago

On August 4, IVE took over the Lollapalooza 2024 Chicago stage. The group performed their popular songs including Accendio, I AM, Off The Record, Baddie, Eleven, HEYA, Love Dive, Kitsch and many more. Their setlist was a perfect combination of energetic and refreshing songs. The performances were widely appreciated by the fans who also dubbed their appearance on Lollapalooza as IVEpalooza.

An Yunjin and Liz's high notes

An Yunjin and Liz are the vocalists of IVE. The two members showed off their live singing skills and splendidly sang all the high notes as they danced in front of the huge crowd. Fans took to social media and commended the idols on their talent.

An Yunjin's diva moment

During the performance, An Yunjin's wig accidentally came off, but the idol quickly removed it and casually tossed it aside before continuing the performance as if nothing had happened. She was praised for her calm and composed reaction to the situation.

Jang Wonyoung's charms the audience

Fans couldn't stop raving about Jang Wonyoung's presence on stage. She also trended on Theqoo Hot Topic. Fans shared their favorite moment of the idol from the 45-minute-long performance. Her charm and presence cast a spell on the audience and they couldn't get enough of her.

More about IVE

IVE's latest release was their mini album IVE Switch along with the music video of the title track Heya. The album was released earlier this April.

The girl group has been breaking records since their debut in 2021. With every comeback, they have been charting higher and garnering love from fans all over the world. The idol group includes six members: Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo.

IVE made their debut under Starship Entertainment in December 2021 with their single album Eleven. They followed up with Love Dive, which landed them on the Billboard Global Excl Us chart. After Like and their first studio album I’VE IVE were released earlier in 2023, featuring tracks Kitsch and I Am.

The group consistently wows fans with their incredible music and performances, achieving new milestones along the way. Their music continues to gain attention, evident in the increasing views on their music videos and digital streams with each release.

