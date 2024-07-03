Park Seo Joon-Choi Woo Shik's inseparable bond: Fight for My Way, Parasite and Jinny's Kitchen; 9 projects starring besties

Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik have openly discussed their friendship and actively showcased their love and support for each other's projects. From sending coffee trucks to filming sites to promoting each other on social media, the actors are always there for each other.

Choi Woo Shik also revealed that he had saved Park Seo Joon's name as "Driver Park Young Gyu" on his phone because there was a time when the Our Beloved Summer actor couldn't drive and Park Seo Joon used to drive him around. Here are nine projects that Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik have featured in together.

9 K-dramas, films and shows starring Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik

Shut Up Family

Shut Up Family is a sitcom which was released in 2012 in which Choi Woo Shik took the main role and Park Seo Joon appeared in the supporting role. The drama revolves around two families, the rich Yoo family and the poor Yeol family. Things get messy when two members of the family decide to marry each other.

Fight for My Way

Fight for My Way is a happy K-drama starring Park Seo Joon, Kim Ji Won, Ahn Jae Hong, Song Ha Yoon, and Choi Woo Shik. The series explores the aspirations and challenges of young people as they pursue their dreams. It's an uplifting tale that blends humor and romance. The main characters navigate through life while grappling with their inner desires and ambitions.

Parasite

Parasite is one of the most well-known films across the globe. Bong Joon Ho's film tells the story of a poor family who change their identities and start working in a rich household. Things soon change for the worse when their identities are in jeopardy. The Academy Winner stars Song Kang Ho, Park So Dam, Choi Woo Shik, Jang Hye Jin, Cho Yeo Jeong and Lee Sun Kyun. Park Seo Joon makes a guest appearance in the film.

Advertisement

The Divine Fury

In this 2019 drama, we follow a man who has lost his father and struggles to trust others. He meets a priest who specializes in exorcisms, and they team up to battle a powerful evil force. Park Seo Joon stars as the lead, with Choi Woo Shik making a special guest appearance.

Summer Vacation

Summer Vacation is a 2020 reality show in which actors Choi Woo Shik and Jung Yoo Mi take a break from their fast-paced lives and focus on themselves. They spend time near the beach and enjoy good food and rest. Park Seo Joon was the guest member for episodes 1 to 3.

Youn's Stay

Youn's Stay is a reality show in which popular actors set up a traditional Korean guesthouse in Jeollanam-do for foreigners visiting Korea. The regular members included Park Seo Joon, Chou Woo Shik, Jung Yoo Mi, Lee Seo Jin, and Youn Yuh Jung.

In the Soop: Friendcation

Advertisement

The stars appeared in the series In The SOOP. It is a show in which HYBE's artists go for a healing vacation and spend time together. It was also revealed that V wanted to take a vacation with his friends and hence the others also agreed to join him. The Wooga Squad which includes BTS' V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy got to spend some quality time together and got even closer than before. The friends also took the time to express their love and gratitude for each other in the series.

Jinny's Kitchen Season 1 and 2

The series is produced by Na Young Suk who is known for New Journey to the West, NANA Tour and more reality shows. Jinny's Kitchen is a spin-off of Youn's Kitchen. The celebrities work in a restaurant in this show. BTS' V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi, and Lee Seo Jin were a part of the first season. V will not be joining the latest season due to his military service.

Advertisement

Season 2 features Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi as director, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik as deputy, and Go Min Si. Jinny's Kitchen Season 2 premiered on June 28, 2024.

More about Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik

Park Seo Joon had a phenomenal year in 2023 as he made his Hollywood debut with The Marvels and also took the lead in the drama Gyeongseong Creature and the film Dream. He debuted in 2011 with the film Perfect Game. He has starred in hit dramas like Fight For My Way, Itaewon Class, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim and more. He is currently preparing for Gyeongseong Creature Season 2.

Choi Woo Shik made his debut in 2010 with the historical drama Dong Yi. In 2012, he appeared in his breakthrough role with the drama Rooftop Prince. Over the years, he has appeared in several hits like Parasite, Fight for My Way, Our Beloved Summer and many more. He recently appeared in the crime thriller A Killer Paradox. He will next be seen in the drama Melo Movie.

ALSO READ: BTS and V’s popularity comes handy for Na PD; Here's how he ‘used’ it to secure shooting site for Jinny's Kitchen 2