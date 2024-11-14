7 Kim Hae Sook movies and TV shows you need to watch if you are true Hallyu fan

Kim Hae Sook’s movies and TV shows have been a cornerstone of South Korea’s entertainment landscape for decades. With a career spanning nearly 50 years, Kim Hae Sook, affectionately known as the Nation’s Mother, has delivered unforgettable performances across a range of genres, from heartwarming family dramas to thrilling action series.

Her roles often exude warmth and wisdom, but she’s equally compelling in more complex, gritty characters. Whether you’re new to K-dramas or a devoted Hallyu fan, these 7 must-watch Kim Hae Sook movies and TV shows highlight the remarkable talent and versatility of this iconic actress.

7 Kim Hae Sook movies and TV shows that will make you her fan

1. Under The Queen’s Umbrella

Cast: Kim Hye Soo, Kim Hae Sook, Choi Won Young

Director: Kim Hyung Sik

Genre: Period drama, dark comedy

Release year: 2022

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Where to watch: Netflix

Under the Queen’s Umbrella is a historical drama set in the Joseon era, following Queen Hwa Ryeong, a fierce and unconventional monarch. Faced with her rebellious sons who disrupt royal protocols, she abandons the traditional, strict approach to guide them toward becoming worthy princes.

Balancing her roles as a mother and a queen, Hwa Ryeong’s journey is a blend of heartfelt lessons, intense family dynamics, and a fight against palace intrigues, all while challenging societal expectations of royalty.

Advertisement

2. Mr. Plankton

Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Lee Yoo Mi, Oh Jung Se, Kim Hae Sook

Director: Hong Jong Chan

Genre: Rom-com, dark comedy

Release year: 2024

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Where to watch: Netflix

Mr. Plankton is a heartwarming romantic comedy about Hae Jo, a man with a mix-up in his birth name, and Jae Mi, the world’s “unluckiest” woman. When Hae Jo learns he is terminally ill, he drags Jae Mi along on a significant final journey, despite their contrasting personalities.

As they navigate unexpected twists, their reluctant companionship slowly evolves into a touching story of love, fate, and the unpredictability of life. Together, they find meaning in their shared journey through life's uncertainties.

3. Room No. 9

Cast: Kim Hee Sun, Kim Hae Sook, Kim Young Kwang

Director: Ji Young Soo

Genre: Mystery, Fantasy

Release year: 2018

IMDB Rating: 7/10

Where to watch: MX Player

Room No. 9 is a thrilling tale of fate, vengeance, and identity. The story follows Eulji Hae Yi, a sharp and manipulative lawyer, who mysteriously swaps bodies with Jang Hwa Sa, a death-row convict convicted of a poison murder.

Advertisement

As they navigate their new lives, they uncover dark secrets tied to a man named Gi Yoo Jin, whose hidden past holds the key to their intertwined fates. This suspenseful drama weaves together deception, revenge, and the quest for redemption.

4. Mother of Mine

Cast: Kim Hae Sook, Kim So Yeon, Yoo Sun, Kim Ha Kyung, Park Geun Soo, Nam Tae Boo, Choi Myung Gil

Director: Kim Jong Chan

Genre: Family, romance, comedy, melodrama

Release year: 2019

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Mother of Mine is a heartwarming family drama that explores the complexities of motherhood, relationships, and self-discovery. The story revolves around Park Seon Ja, a resilient woman who raised her three daughters while running a small beef soup restaurant.

As the daughters; Mi Seon, Mi Ri, and Mi Hye, navigate their adult lives, Seon Ja’s unwavering love and support anchor them through personal struggles, romantic entanglements, and career challenges. This touching series delves into the sacrifices of a mother and the evolving dynamics of family.

Advertisement

5. Gyeongseong Creature

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Claudia Kim, Lee Moo Saeng, Bae Hyun Sung, Kim Hae Sook, Jo Han Chul

Director: Chung Dong Yoon, Roh Young Sub, Jo Yeong Min

Genre: Historical, drama, suspense, mystery, horror, thriller, action

Release year: 2023

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Where to watch: Netflix

Gyeongseong Creature is a gripping historical thriller set during the Japanese occupation of Korea in 1945. Amidst the brutality of war, Jang Tae Sang, a pawnshop master, and Yoon Chae Ok, a determined tracker, uncover a horrifying creature born from sinister biological experiments.

As they confront the horrors of Ongseong Hospital, their fight for survival intertwines with the resistance against the Japanese forces. In Season 2, the story shifts to modern Seoul, where lingering connections and dark legacies resurface, tying past and present in a web of fate and terror.

6. My Demon

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang Yi, Kim Hae Sook

Director: Kim Jang Han, Kwon Da Som

Genre: Fantasy, rom-com

Release year: 2023

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Where to watch: Netflix

My Demon is a perfect blend of romance, mystery, and the supernatural, centered around the contract marriage between Do Do Hee, a cunning heiress, and Jeong Gu Won, a demon who loses his powers temporarily. As they navigate their unexpected bond, their lives intertwine with past lives, including their reincarnated forms in the Joseon era.

Advertisement

Amid power struggles, family secrets, and love, both Do Do Hee and Jeong Gu Won must confront their demons; both literal and emotional in this intriguing, otherworldly tale.

7. The WONDERfools

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Cha Eun Woo, Kim Hae Sook, Choi Dae Hoon, Im Sung Jae, Son Hyun Joo

Director: Yoo In Shik

Genre: Action, adventure, fantasy

Release year: Yet to be released

IMDB Rating: N/A

Where to watch: Netflix

The WONDERfools is an upcoming thrilling supernatural drama set in the year 1999, where a group of quirky neighbors in Haeseong City unexpectedly gain imperfect powers after a mysterious incident. Led by the bright and unpredictable Eun Chae Ni, they join forces with a strict civil servant, Lee Un Jeong, to uncover a series of strange disappearances. Together, they must navigate their newfound abilities and confront a dark villain lurking beneath the city's surface, threatening to disrupt their peaceful world.

Thus, Kim Hae Sook’s movies and TV shows capture the essence of her unparalleled talent, proving why she’s hailed as the Nation’s Mother. From historical epics like Under The Queen’s Umbrella to modern thrillers like Room No. 9, her performances bring depth and authenticity that resonate with audiences worldwide.

Advertisement

Whether playing nurturing matriarchs or complex, layered characters, Kim Hae Sook’s roles embody the very heart of Hallyu. For true fans of Korean cinema and television, diving into her extensive filmography is a must, each title a testament to her incredible range and the legacy she continues to build in the industry.

ALSO READ: Cha Eun Woo, Park Eun Bin, Kim Hae Sook, and more CONFIRMED for supernatural comic action series The WONDERfools; Know more