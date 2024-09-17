When TOMORROW X TOGETHER members freaked out over Jessi’s questionable hint in charades; Know what happened

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s interactions with popular K-pop singer and rapper Jessi have always been iconic and unfiltered. One such moment is when the TXT members almost had a full on freak out over Jessi’s questionable hint while playing charades.

This iconic moment happened when TOMORROW X TOGETHER appeared on the hit talk Showterview with Jessi hosted by Jessi to promote their album The Name Chapter: FREEZE.

During the interview, Jessi and TXT members Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Huening Kai, and Beomgyu made two teams: Hyung line (Jessi, Soobin, and Yeonjun) and Maknae line (Beomgyu, Huening Kai and Taehyun) to play charades or “speak in your body language.”

When Hyung (the Korean world to address someone older) line’s chance came, Jessi was given the word “watermelon” to act out. She was supposed to act it, then Soobin would do the same, and Yeonjun at last would have to guess it, if they guessed right they got a point.

When Watermelon was revealed as the keyword, Jessi was already flustered but she still went ahead with it. She acted it out by creating a circle in the air and then doing the action of holding a watermelon.

Jessi’s “questionable” hint made Soobin too scared to even guess it right while Taehyun had fun by saying “Don’t do it” and “We’re twenty” further flustering the TXT leader freak out. Jessi told Soobin to just do it when he said “I can’t demonstrate as well as you.”

Soobin even asked what was up with this keyword, Soobin while laughing hard almost fell down while acting out Jessi’s hint to Yeonjun who asked “What’s with your hands?”

Yeonjun also was scared to guess and said “I feel like I shouldn’t get this right” while Jessi said that it was a kind of fruit.

Watch TXT freaking out over Jessi’s hint in charades here:

Thankfully, Yeonjun being all flustered answered correctly “It is watermelon, right?”

Watch the full interview with Jessi and TXT below:

In other news, Yeonjun of TXT will soon be releasing his first solo mixtape’s title track GGUM on September 19, 2024, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) alongside a music video. While the mixtape will be released on October 29 at the same time.

