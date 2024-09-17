‘We are like brothers’: HYBE founder Bang Si Hyuk shows heartfelt support to JYP Ent's JY Park on 30th debut anniversary

JYP Entertainment founder JY Park has completed 30 years since his debut as a K-pop soloist. On this special day, his longtime friend Bang Si Hyuk, the founder of HYBE has shared a video message, reflecting on their brotherhood.

Showing his support for the fellow industry colleague, the HYBE chairman made an appearance on KBS’ special Chuseok broadcast Ddan Ddara JYP, celebrating the soloist’s 30th debut anniversary. He congratulated the JYP Entertainment founder through a surprise video message.

“You asked me to surprise you by joining your 30th-anniversary stage, but that might be difficult. You've always wanted to perform, and I hope you continue to burn bright on your dream stages and step down feeling happy”, Bang Si Hyuk said.

He continued to reminisce on the old days saying that even though the younger artists won’t understand it until they reach the point, he knows JY Park was someone who did things for him that no one would ever have done.

“After going independent, I realized that while I thought we were working together on business, I was actually helping him with his. It made me realize how extraordinary J.Y. Park is”, he added.

The HYBE founder then reelected on their enduring brotherhood saying, “There’s no need to define our relationship. We’re like brothers, and there’s no lie or shame in saying that."

Despite being competitors with their individual agencies, Bang Si Hyuk’s video message provided viewers an insight into his longstanding relationship with JY Park, which is built on trust, loyalty, and affection.

The duo first met around the JYP Entertainment founder’s debut album Blue City. They continued to collaborate together for a long time before Bang Si Hyuk established BIGHIT Entertainment, leaving Park Jinyoung Divison.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of JY Park’s 30th debut anniversary, both former and current artists under his agency reunited on the KBS special broadcast. A total of 29 stages featured many electrifying performances by TWICE, 2PM, Wonder Girls, g.o.d, Rain, and more as well as their collaborations with JY Park.

KBS has also posted many moments from the 150-minute broadcast on their YouTube channel KBS K-pop.

