PSY's Gangnam Style and BTS' Dynamite claim top spots as most loved K-pop hit songs of 21st century; see top 10 inside

According to a recent survey by Gallup Korea, conducted between August 19 and 23, PSY's viral sensation Gangnam Style has been crowned as the most-loved K-Pop hit song of the 21st century. The survey, which queried 1,052 participants aged 19 to 69, revealed that a staggering 52% of respondents chose Gangnam Style as their top pick among a list of 20 iconic K-Pop songs.

Released in 2012, PSY's Gangnam Style took the world by storm with its infectious beat and memorable dance moves, becoming a global phenomenon. It not only climbed Billboard's Hot 100 chart to a historic #2 position but also set records on YouTube by becoming the first K-Pop video to surpass 5 billion views. The song's success marked a pivotal moment in K-pop history, introducing the genre to an international audience and solidifying PSY's place as a global star.

Watch the music video for Gangnam Style here:

In a close second place, BTS' upbeat track Dynamite garnered 46% of the votes. Released in 2020, Dynamite was BTS' first fully English-language single and achieved remarkable success, including topping the Billboard Hot 100 and earning praise for its vibrant, retro-inspired sound. The song's positive energy and catchy rhythm resonated with fans worldwide, contributing to its high ranking in the survey.

Following Dynamite, Wonder Girls' Tell Me secured the third spot with 15% of the votes. This 2007 hit was pivotal in shaping the early 2000s K-Pop landscape and remains a nostalgic favorite for many. IU's Good Day, known for its soaring vocals and charming melody, came in fourth with 13%, while BLACKPINK's powerful anthem DDU-DU DDU-DU was fifth with 11%.

The survey also highlighted other beloved tracks such as Girls' Generation's Gee at sixth place, BIGBANG's Lies at seventh, and Lim Young Woong's Trust In Me and NewJeans' Ditto, both tied for ninth. BoA’s No. 1 rounded out the top ten.

As K-pop continues to evolve and influence global music trends, these hits remain cherished cornerstones of the genre's vibrant legacy.

