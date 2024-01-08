Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun starrer Welcome to Samdalri skyrockets to personal all-time high viewership ratings

Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun's Welcome to Samdalri had its greatest viewership figures ever on January 7. This Saturday-Sunday drama has also been enticing people all across the world via OTT.

Welcome to Samdalri high soaring viewership and other dramas on the run

As reported by Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of Welcome to Samdalri has achieved an impressive nationwide average rating of 9.8 percent, marking a new peak for the show and highlighting its increasing popularity among viewers. The drama, set in a picturesque beach-side town, unfolds a heartwarming tale.

In the same time slot, KBS 2TV's Korea-Khitan War continued its strong performance with an average nationwide rating of 10.0 percent. Concurrently, tvN's Maestra: Strings of Truth saw an uptick in its nationwide average to 5.4 percent as it approached its final week. The recently debuted drama on TV Chosun, My Happy Ending, secured an average nationwide rating of 2.3 percent for its fourth episode. On the contrary, KBS 2TV's Live Your Own Life maintained its Sunday viewership dominance, reaching an amazing average nationwide rating of 19.0 percent. The show has successfully retained its status as the most-watched Sunday program.

More about Welcome to Sambalri’s narrative and characters

After the tragic loss of his mother, a haenyeo (female diver), due to a mistaken weather report, Jo Yong Pil is determined to become a weather forecaster to protect the elders of his hometown. Despite earning a reputation at work as a passionate troublemaker who challenges misinformation, he remains steadfast in his commitment.

Growing up with Jo Yong Pil in Samdalri, Cho Sam Dal, now Cho Eun Hye in Seoul, aspires to leave their small town. After finding success in the fashion photography industry in Seoul, a sudden downfall leads her back to Samdalri, where she's remembered as Sam Dal, not Eun Hye. Although Jo Yong Pil and Cho Sam Dal were once close friends, an incident drove them apart, and they lost contact. When Cho Sam Dal returns to Samdalri, the deep affection they once shared rekindles.

Kudos to the Welcome to Samdalri team for this achievement.

