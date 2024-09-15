'Jin paid again': Chef Lee Yeon Bok shares PICS from pre-Chuseok meal with BTS member

Jin, the oldest member of the worldwide renowned boy band BTS who recently came back from the military recently reunited with noted chef Lee Yon Bok for a meal. Chef Lee Yon Bok shared photos from their meal while noting that “Jin paid again” for a Chuseok meal.

On September 15, 2024, the noted star chef Lee Yon Bok and a dear friend of BTS’ Jin shared a series of photos with the Astronaut singer. Chef Lee Yon Bok further captioned the photos sharing the experience of a Chuseok meal with Jin.

The star check began by saying that before Chuseok this year he had made a promise with Seokjin (Jin) to go to eat something “delicious” so they came to Otsu Seiromushi in Yeouido. He further added whenever one comes, the food is always delicious. He added that various dishes from sashimi to steamed cypress and fish cake soup are really tasty.

Chef Lee Yon Bok further revealed that “Jin paid the bail again today” and said sorry while promising that next time “I’ll definitely treat!”

Meanwhile, in the photos shared by the chef, Jin was adorable smiling and posing with his friend Lee Yon Bok.

See the photos shared by Chef Lee Yon Bok with BTS’ Jin here:

Jin, also known by his full name Kim Seokjin, is a popular singer, songwriter, and member of the iconic K-pop boy band BTS. He was discharged from the military after completing his service on June 12, 2024. The next day, Jin hosted a special ‘light hug’ event for FESTA 2024 where he gave hugs to special 1000 fans. He also performed in the second session that same day.

Jin since has appeared in the hit variety show Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island and his episode broke records while emerging as the most-watched Monday entertainment show with 5.3 percent ratings.

On the other hand, Jin is currently heading his own variety show RUN JIN which is a spin-off of the highly popular show RUN BTS. In the upcoming episode, Lee Yi Kyung will appear, who is also a dear friend of Jin.

