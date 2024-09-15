Is Go Yoon Jung’s medical drama Wise Resident Life getting canceled? Production team spills the beans

Go Yoon Jung’s medical K-drama Wise Resident Life which was speculated to air later this year was previously rumored to have been canceled. The production team behind Wise Resident Life (also known as Resident Playbook) has said “no confirmation” is there yet.

On September 15, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Hankyung reported that Wise Resident Life’s production team had responded to the rumors of the show’s cancellation. Wise Resident Life also known as Resident Playbook was postponed previously due to a medical residents strike in South Korea.

A day ago it was reported by various South Korean media outlets that CJ ENM and tvN’s medical K-drama Wise Resident Life also known as Resident Playbook has been taken off the list of dramas to be aired this year. The drama was expected to air in the second half of the year but the new reports claimed its broadcast has been canceled.

In response to the reports, the Wise Resident Life production team said that it was “not confirmed” and they are still coordinating “the broadcasting schedule.”

It was reported that Resident Playbook has been excluded from the broadcast list of 2024 as the strike of doctors prolonged contrary to what was expected.

Go Yoon Jung is the lead star of Resident Playbook. Initially set to air after Kim So Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears, it was postponed to the second half of 2024, due to the medical residents’ strike in South Korea.

Wise Resident Life stars Go Yoon Jung, Shin Si Ah, Han Ye Ji, Kang Yoo Seok, and Jung Joon Won. It is the spin-off of the beloved medical K-drama Hospital Playlist following the story of medical residents in obstetrics and gynaecology. Focusing on their friendships and lives as they proudly enter an unpopular department in a time of low birth rates.

Go Yoon Jung is a popular South Korean actress who received much acclaim and appraises for her role as Jang Hui Soo in the superhero K-drama Moving. She is also well known for her roles in Alchemy of Souls, Death's Game, Sweet Home, and Law School.