BTS’ Jin reunites with chef Lee Yon Bok after military discharge; says, 'Many activities coming up'

BTS’ Jin returned home from his mandatory military service on June 12. Since his discharge, the K-pop idol has been keeping busy with solo schedules. Amid the busy days, he made time to reunite with his friend Chef Lee Yon Bok. The latter has shared a new snap with the K-pop idol.

BTS' Jin reunites with long-time friend chef Lee Yon Bok

On July 2, chef Lee Yon Bok took to his Instagram and shared a fresh picture with BTS member Jin. Alongside the snap, he penned a heartfelt caption, expressing his happiness about this much-awaited reunion.

“Polite, fun, and always exciting to watch”, the chef further described his feeling about The Astronaut singer. He ended the caption by telling Jin to take care of himself since “There are a lot of activities coming up” following his discharge.

See Jin’s fresh photo with chef Lee Yon Bok:

More about Jin and Lee Yon Bok's precious friendship

The unlikely friendship between Jin and chef Lee Yon Bok was formed after a show appearance of the BTS member. In 2017, along with his bandmate Jimin, the K-pop idol made a guest appearance on the chef’s variety show Please Take Care Of My Fridge.

Later, their sudden meeting transformed into a close bond. Over the years, Lee Yon Bok has boasted about his friendship with Jin on multiple occasions. The duo became so close that the eldest BTS member often visited the chef’s house and even gifted him fresh strawberries.

After their reunion, fans are hopeful for their collaboration on another entertainment program.

More about Jin's upcoming activities

BTS Jin’s upcoming schedule seemed to be quite packed with various solo activities. Following his military discharge on June 12, the actor attended an in-person hug event on the occasion of BTS’ 11th debut anniversary on June 13.

Meanwhile, many reports emerged saying that he has completed filming for an MBC variety show agency, marking his first project after returning home.

On the other hand, reportedly he will transform into the torch bearer for South Korea at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Though, BTS’ agency HYBE stated that they will confirm the news after consultation with the International Olympic Committee, fans can’t wait to see Jin representing his country at a global event.

