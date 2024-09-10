BTS’ Jin’s The Astronaut surpasses 500 million Spotify streams making it his first solo song to do so

Jin, from the world's biggest K-pop boy group, has achieved yet another milestone with his solo project. The singer’s popular debut single, "The Astronaut," has accumulated a total of 500 million streams on Spotify, marking the artist’s first solo track to reach this feat.

On September 9, 2024, BTS' Jin's track The Astronaut reached 500 million plays on the music streaming platform Spotify. This monumental milestone is a testament to his popularity in the music industry. The track was released on October 28, 2022, and within just 682 days of its release, it accumulated half a billion plays on the platform.

The K-pop star recently announced that he is working on his debut solo album, set to be released soon. He shared that the album will feature a variety of genres, allowing him to showcase different aspects of his artistry. Since his military discharge, anticipation for his solo debut album has reached an all-time high among fans.

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022.

Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena. Jin will also be appearing in MBC's outdoor variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, marking his first television appearance following his military discharge.

Jin is also currently appearing in Run BTS’ spin-off show RUN JIN in collaboration with BIGHIT Music, where he does various outdoor activities. Moreover, he is also set to star in another variety show titled KIAN’s Bizarre B&B, hosted by the popular South Korean entertainer Kian84, who will be managing a strange and unusual guesthouse on Ulleungdo Island.

