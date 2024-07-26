Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa to reunite at BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR BORN PINK premiere press conference on August 9

BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR BORN PINK is set to hold a press conference on August 9. All four members of the girl group will attend the event in Seoul to commemorate their journey on their 8th debut anniversary. According to YG Entertainment, the girl group is looking forward to meeting their fans after so long.

BLACKPINK members to attend Seoul press con for BORN PINK movie premiere

According to MK Culture’s report on July 26, YG Entertainment confirmed that members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will attend the press conference at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul on August 9 for the movie BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR BORN PINK.

The group will dazzle on their exclusive pink carpet at the event and greet fans who have been with them since the very beginning. According to YG Entertainment’s statement, the BLACKPINK members will not hold and Q&A session, but rather just express their gratitude towards the fans.

Meanwhile, this will mark the group’s highly anticipated public appearance in 11 months.

More about BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR BORN PINK

BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR BORN PINK is a documentary movie about the group’s second world concert tour which they embarked on from 2022 to 2023, following the release of their second studio album Born Pink.

The movie is set to premiere globally on July 31 onwards in 110 countries including South Korea, the United States, and the United Kingdom. This will also mark the largest number of countries where a K-pop girl group’s movie will be released.

More about BLACKPINK's upcoming activities

On the other hand, BLACKPINK has also announced a fan sign event OUR AREA WITH BLINK, which is scheduled to take place on August 8. With these exciting activities, the group has big plans to celebrate their 8th debut anniversary since 2016.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK made their last group appearance in November 2023, attending an event in the UK. Fans are excited to witness the four members’ reunion after months at these much-awaited events.

Recently, YG Entertainment’s founder Yang Hyun Suk also confirmed that the group is set to make a comeback in 2025 and they will also embark on a world tour. The group hasn’t released any new music in almost 2 years.

Following their individual contract expiration with YG Entertainment, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have been keeping busy with their solo activities. Hence their group reunion promises a great response from the fans.

