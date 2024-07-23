Did BTS’ Jungkook dine together with BLACKPINK’s Jennie and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu before military enlistment? Here’s what we know

BTS' Jungkook reportedly went out to eat at a Korean BBQ restaurant before enlisting, accompanied by his close friend SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and allegedly BLACKPINK's Jennie. Some fans have refuted the theory of them being together, while others have expressed joy at seeing the three idols hanging out.

BTS’ Jungkook allegedly hangs out with Mingyu and Jennie

On Threads, a post is gaining traction after a netizen shared their visit to a BBQ place featured in actor Park Sung Hoon's vlog. They discovered Jungkook's signature there, and according to the staff, he frequented the restaurant regularly, with the signature dating back to his initial visit.

The writer of the post also mentioned that when they asked the owner about Jungkook, they learned that he wasn't alone but accompanied by SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and Jennie from BLACKPINK. The fans expressed surprise because they weren't aware that Jungkook and Jennie knew each other, suggesting a connection outside their roles as K-pop idols.

Some fans debunked the theory, asserting that it was only BTS' Jungkook and Mingyu at the BBQ restaurant, while others celebrated the idea that these three idols were friends. Many fans expressed a desire for pictures and excitement over the revelation that the three idols know each other well enough to grab meals together. Mingyu is known to be close friends with BLACKPINK members, especially Lisa. They often met at fashion shows, interacted frequently, and even participated in dance challenges together.

More about BTS’ Jungkook

On July 23, BTS’ official social media handle announced Jungkook’s upcoming solo exhibition, GOLDEN: The Moments. Scheduled from August 30 to September 22, the event will take place across the 1st and 2nd floors of La Meridien Moxy, situated in Seoul’s vibrant Myeongdong shopping street in Jung-gu.

Covering about 1,500 square meters, the exhibition, as reported by Hanteo News, will feature a range of exclusive items including Jungkook’s outfits, headphones, trophies, plaques, and previously unreleased photos from his GOLDEN era.

Adding to the excitement, this will be the first solo exhibition of HYBE artists hosted by HYBE INSIGHT. Through this landmark event, Jungkook aims to showcase his remarkable journey from BTS debut to his solo debut album, GOLDEN, released in November 2023.

Moreover, attendees can enjoy a special theater-like space dedicated to watching Jungkook's music and performance videos. Ticket sales for GOLDEN: The Moments start on July 30 at 11 AM KST through Interpark, offering fans a chance to participate in this unique experience.

