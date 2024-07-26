K-Pop Idols: Jessi, BLACKSWAN, CRAVITY to star in new docuseries about backstage lives; set to premiere on August 30

Popular K-pop soloist Jessi is all set to star in an upcoming docuseries about K-pop idols’ journey to stardom. Joining her are the multinational girl group BLACKSWAN and the nine-piece boy band CRAVITY. Set to premiere on August 30, the docuseries has already unveiled a teaser, delivering insights into what to expect.

Jessi, CRAVITY, and BLACKSWAN to showcase their passion in docuseries K-Pop Idols

According to a recent update, a new docuseries titled K-Pop Idols is heading towards its premiere on Apple TV+. Starring fans’ favorite K-pop groups like BLACKSWAN and CRAVITY, along with soloist Jessi, this docuseries plans to unveil six episodes in total.

On their YouTube channel, Apple TV+ already shared a teaser titled Not Gonna Stop featuring these K-pop stars, delving deeper into their backstage lives.

In the teaser video, the artists are seen practicing many difficult choreographies. Despite immense exhaustion at times, they seem to be determined to earn stardom.

In Jessi’s own words, “I can’t give up now, I don’t think I am going to stop or slow down anytime soon.”

Watch the Not Gonna Stop clip here:

More about docuseries K-Pop Idols

According to the press release of this docuseries, K-Pop Idols will follow the trials and triumphs of artists like Jessi, BLACKSWAN, and CRAVITY as they march towards stardom. At the same time, over the course of six episodes, this show promises to feature their dreams and determination to achieve them.

With groups like BLACKSWAN’s debut, the K-pop industry has witnessed massive cultural transitions in the last few years. K-Pop Idols promises to demonstrate how the new generation of artists is showing their passion, breaking cultural, language, and musical barriers.

K-Pop Idols is set to premiere on August 3, 2024 on Apple TV+.

Who is Jessi?

Born in New York and raised in New Jersey, Jessi moved to South Korea when she was 15. Before her solo debut, she was a part of a few project girl groups. On December 1, 2005, she released her first single album Get Up. She is behind hits like What Type of X, NUNU NANA, Gum, and more.

More about BLACKSWAN and CRAVITY

BLACKSWAN is a multinational girl group composed of Fatou, NVee, Gabi, and Sriya. They made their debut on October 16, 2020, with a full-length album Goodbye RANIA.

On the other hand, comprising nine members, CRAVITY is a boy band under Starship Entertainment. The group debuted on April 14, 2020.

