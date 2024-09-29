Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young’s The Judge from Hell knocks top Fri-Sat drama ratings; Byun Yo Han’s Black Out earns its highest

Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young’s ongoing fantasy drama The Judge from Hell has emerged at number 1 on the Friday-Saturday drama ratings. On the other hand, Byun Yo Han’s crime thriller K-drama Black Out also achieved its highest-ever rating.

On September 29, 2024, it was revealed that Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young’s fantasy romance and action K-drama The Judge from Hell which premiered last week remained number 1 in its second week. It emerged as the most watched Friday-Saturday drama of the week, with an average nationwide rating of 8 percent with its third episode.

The Judge from Hell achieved 9.7 % percent for its fourth episode, marking its highest rating yet. The Judge from Hell is a fantasy action and legal drama following the story of a demon who takes over a human judge’s body, Kang Bit Na (Park Shin Hye) after she is given the punishment to send 10 heinous murders to hell. She on her quest meets a charming and law-abiding detective with a complicated past, Han Da On, played by Kim Jae Young.

On the other hand, Byun Yo Han’s mystery crime thriller K-drama Black Out achieved its highest rating of its entire run yet. The drama will soon be heading into its final episodes next. Despite facing strong competition from The Judge from Hell, Black Out garnered a 7.9 percent nationwide rating.

Black Out is a mystery thriller following the story of Go Jung Woo, a young man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and was sent to prison for 10 years. The case was mysterious as the body was never found. When he returns, he decides to find the true killer behind the case and prove his innocence.

Advertisement

Park Shin Hye is one of the most popular South Korean actresses. She is currently leading The Judge from Hell as Kang Bit Na while she was last seen in the rom-com Doctor Slump. She is well known for her K-dramas The Heirs, Pinocchio, Memories of the Alhambra, You’re Beautiful, The Doctors, and Sisyphus: The Myth, and the movies The Call, and #Alive.

ALSO READ: All Park Seo Joon K-dramas to watch on Netflix: Gyeongseong Creature, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and more