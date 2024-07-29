Jung Hae In and Jung So Min remain chaotic friends even after years in Love Next Door clip; WATCH

Love Next Door is one of the most anticipated romantic comedy K-dramas of the year, starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min in the lead roles.

Raising the excitement ahead of its premiere, Love Next Door has unveiled a special new clip showing Jung So Min and Jung Hae In’s unchanged relationship even after years.

Love Next Door: Jung Hae In and Jung So Min are unchanged chaotic friends even after years in a new clip

On July 29, 2024, tvN released a new clip from Love Next Door. In the new clip, when Bae Seok Ryo reunites with Choi Seung Hyo, her mother’s friend’s son, she realizes she still sees him as a small friend of hers. But now he is all grown up and runs a successful company.

Choi Seung Hyo (Jung Hae In) and Bae Seok Ryo (Jung So Min) remain the same chaotic friends that they were years ago. Jung So Min finds different ways to tease Jung Hae In and easily locks him by the neck. He also teases her all the same, like smashing an ice cream in her face and stopping her kicks with his hand on her head.

We also hear Bae Seok Ryo saying that she was like this with Choi Seung Hyo when they were kids, and somehow, she is still the same.

Advertisement

Jung Hae In’s Choi Seung Hyo and Jung So Min’s Bae Seok Ryo’s unchanged relationship in the clip warms the heart while increasing anticipation to see them on screen, slowly transitioning into a couple.

Love Next Door’s new clip also shows Jung Hae In and Jung So Min experiencing some heart-fluttering moments in their chaotic friendship, hinting at the blooming romance between them.

Watch Love Next Door’s new clip here:

Love Next Door is set to premiere on tvN on August 17, 2024, at 9:20 PM KST (5:50 PM IST) and will also be available for streaming on Netflix.

Know Jung So Min

Jung So Min is a noted South Korean actress who is well-known for her iconic role in Alchemy of Souls Part 1. Her other noted works include Soul Mechanic, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, and Because This is My First Life, among others.

ALSO READ: Love Next Door stills: Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s playful childhood bond grows into romance as adults; PICS