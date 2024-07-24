Love Next Door stills: Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s playful childhood bond grows into romance as adults; PICS

Love Next Door is one of the most highly anticipated K-dramas of the year and ahead of its premiere soon, it has unveiled the first stills featuring the leads of the show.

The first stills from Love Next Door featuring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min glimpses their unbreakable bond which grows into something more when they reunite as adults.

Jung Hae In and Jung So Min glimpse a playful childhood bond that grows into romance as adults in Love Next Door

On July 24, 2024, Love Next Door unveiled new stills featuring Jung Hae In as Choi Seung Hyo and Jung So Min as Bae Seok Ryu.

The first still depicts Jung Hae In’s Choi Seung Hyo and Jung So Min’s Bae Seok Ryo who have reunited after years as adults as they sit in a park on a ride. They fondly look at the sky and each other hinting at something romantic blooming between them.

While the other still shows Choi Seung Hyo and Bae Seok Ryo’s playful bond which continues even as adults. We see Choi Seung Hyo teasing Bae Seok Ryo’s collar like picking her up while they both display confused expressions. It raises anticipation about their playful chemistry that will connect them as adults.

The last still takes the viewers back to when Choi Seung Hyo and Bae Seok Ryi were students, as they stood in a shop in their uniforms while looking at something.

See new Love Next Door stills here:

Know more about Love Next Door

Meanwhile, Love Next Door is set to premiere on August 17, 2024, at 9:20 PM KST (5:50 PM IST). Love Next Door will also be available to stream on Netflix.

Love Next Door follows the story of Choi Seung Hyo and Bae Seok Ryo who were almost brought up together as their mothers are friends. Being childhood friends, they know the shameful secrets of each other’s past.

Bae Seok Ryu wants to change her life after having a breakdown and losing her job, she returns to her hometown only to reunite with her mother’s friend’s son. On the other hand, Choi Seung Hyo has grown to become the most-loved person in town and is successful in his career and admired by everybody.

