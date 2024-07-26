Jung Hae In confirms Amazing Saturday and Salon Drip 2 appearances for Love Next Door promotions with Jung So Min

Jung Hae In is currently gearing up for his upcoming K-drama Love Next Door with Jung So Min. Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere, the actor has confirmed that he will make guest appearances on Amazing Saturday and Salon Drip 2 for the romance drama’s promotional activities.

Jung Hae In confirms guest appearances on Amazing Saturday and Salon Drip 2

On July 26, Jung Hae In went live on Instagram, answering fans' questions about his upcoming romance drama Love Next Door. While talking about the collaboration with Jung So Min, he confirmed that he has already filmed for his guest appearance on tvN’s variety show Amazing Saturday (otherwise known as DoReMi Market). The episode is reportedly slated to premiere in August and will also feature Jung Hae In’s co-stars in the drama Jung So Min and Kim Ji Eun.

During Instagram Live, the Snowdrop actor also revealed that he will make a special appearance on the YouTube talk show Salon Drip 2 hosted by popular comedian Jang Do Yeon.

Watch a snippet from Jung Hae In’s Instagram live here:

More about Jung Hae In's upcoming drama Love Next Door

Jung Hae In is all set to make his K-drama comeback with Love Next Door. He is set to headline this romance piece along with actress Jung So Min. Previously known as Mom’s Friend’s Son, this drama will depict a quirky yet heartwarming love story of two young people.

Jung So Min, known for Alchemy of Souls will star as Bae Seok Ryu, a young woman who is trying to recover from a major setback in her life. Snowdrop actor Jung Hae In will take on the role of Choi Seung Hyo in Love Next Door. His character is the son of Bae Seok Ryu’s mom’s friend and works as the head of an architecture atelier.

In Bae Seok Ryu’s life, Choi Seung Hyo is marked as a dark chapter. Will their reunion be different than the past? The answer lies in the drama's plot.

Helmed by Crash Course in Romance director Yoo Je Won and penned by Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha writer Shin Ha Eun, this romance drama Love Next Door is set to premiere on August 17 through tvN network in South Korea and Netflix for the global audience.

