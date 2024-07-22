Love Next Door first teaser OUT: Jung Hae In, Jung So Min are childhood friends in love-hate relationship as adults

Jung Hae In is finally making a return to romantic and comedy K-drama with the upcoming drama Love Next Door alongside Jung Hae In.

Love Next Door has finally unveiled the first teaser glimpsing the playful and fun chemistry between the leads.

Jung Hae In and Jung So Min are childhood friends who are in a love-hate relationship as adults

On July 22, 2024, Love Next Door's first teaser begins with revealing glimpses of Jung Hae In as Choi Seung Hyo and Jung So Min as Bae Seok Ryu who are living successful lives.

On the one hand, Jung Hae In’s Choi Seung Hyo is a successful business that gets awards, and on the other hand, Bae Seok Ryu (Jung So Min) who after hitting an obstacle has returned to her hometown. Choi Seung Hyo is shocked to see his childhood friend, who used to protect him.

The teaser gives glimpses of the similarities of Choi Seung Hyo and Bae Seok Ryu’s relationship as children and adults, they still run from things together and bicker, while she is still a bold girl as she was as a kid.

Bae Seok Ryu can still easily overpower Choi Seung Hyo as she tackles him now and then. It also glimpses the fun and adorable moments between them, which hints at an unbreakable bond that connects them.

In the end, when a voice asks what your relationship with Choi Seung Hyo is, Bae Seok Ryu answers “He is my mother’s friend’s son”, but the question arises is that all?

Watch Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s Love Next Door first teaser here:

Meanwhile, Love Next Door is set to premiere on August 17, 2024, at 9:20 PM KST (5:50 PM IST) on tvN. The rom-com will simultaneously premiere on Netflix.

Know more about Jung Hae In

Jung Hae In is a famous South Korean actor who has been captivating audiences with his remarkable acting across the big and small screen.

He is noted for his K-dramas Something in The Rain, Snowdrop, One Spring Night, Prison Playbook, and D.P. among others.

