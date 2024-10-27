Jung Hae In asks fans to watch I, the Executioner co-actor Hwang Jung Min's parody version of BLACKPINK's Rosé's APT

Jung Hae In promoted I, the Executioner co-actor Hwang Jung Min's remix version of BLACKPINK's Rosé's APT featuring Bruno Mars while he attended the film's screenings in theatres. Rosé's APT has been garnering much love and attention from fans and has also been topping many charts.

On October 27, Jung Hae In greeted fans during the screening of his film I, the Executioner. While interacting with his fans, the actors asked them to watch co-actor Hwang Jung Min's remix version of BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars' APT.

Watch the hilarious parody version below.

I, The Executioner, also known as Veteran 2 was released in South Korea on September 13. It tells the story of a serial killer hunt led by a veteran detective and a young one, who are determined to catch the murderer who has shaken society. Jung Hae In, Hwang Jung Min, Oh Dal Soo, and Ahn Yoon Jo take on the main roles in the film. It follows a detective who chases a rich heir and runs a conglomerate.

It has been written and directed by Ryu Seung Wan who is also known for Escape from Mogadishu, MAD SAD BAD, and more.

Rosé will be releasing her first solo album Rosie on December 6.

She made her debut as a soloist in 2021 with the album R, which included the tracks On the Ground and Gone. With this release, she entered several charts as a solo artist.

As of December 2023, the idol has renewed her contract with YG Entertainment for BLACKPINK's group activities. She signed with THE BLACK LABEL for her solo activities.

