‘Couldn’t bring myself to leave’: Jung Hae In and Jung So Min share their feelings on the last day of Love Next Door’s filming

Love Next Door is a K-drama series starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min in the lead roles. The actors recently gave an interview in which they expressed their feelings on their last day on the set of Love Next Door. Moreover, they also have a few words to say to the iconic characters of the show, Choi Seung Hyo and Bae Seok Ryu.

On October 21, 2024, Harper’s Bazaar Korea uploaded a video featuring Jung So Min and Jung Hae In. Both the actors were asked multiple questions about the show they starred in, Love Next Door. When asked about how they felt during the last of the filming of the show, Jung So Min shared that it didn’t feel real. She mentioned that although they had previously agreed to stop each other from crying, on the actual day, both were confused and questioning if the filming had truly ended.

Jung Hae In added that even after the shoot was over, he found himself lingering on set, unable to leave, and expressed how much he already missed the atmosphere of the filming. Moreover, when asked to say a few words to Jung Hae In’s character, Choi Seung Hyo, as herself rather than as Bae Seok Ryu, Jung So Min expressed her wish for him to live a long, happy, and healthy life, filled with love from Seok Ryu.

In response, when asked to say something to Bae Seok Ryu as himself and not as Choi Seung Hyo, Jung Hae In gave a brief message: “Keep your promises,” and both laughed at the answer.

The story of Love Next Door revolves around childhood friends-turned-rivals Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo. Baek Seok Ryu has always achieved success, from acing her exams to landing her ideal job. On the other hand, Choi Seung Hyo is a renowned architect and the CEO of Architecture Atelier In. However, they meet each other again in adulthood, sparking old feelings and confronting things that were left unsaid.

Apart from Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, the other cast members of the show include Park Ji Young, Jo Han Cheol, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Jun, Kim Geum Soon, Han Ye Ju, Jeon Seok Ho, Lee Seung Hyeop, Shim So Young, and more.