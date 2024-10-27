Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: Protest wreaths against BTS’ SUGA, Kim Woo Seok and Kang Na Eon dating, more

The K-content world has a lot of breaking news this week. Anti-fans have been once again attacking SUGA with protest wreaths, demanding his exit from BTS following the DUI controversy. In other news, Kim Woo Seok and Kang Na Eon are confirmed to be dating after meeting each other on the set of Social Savvy Class 101.

Anti-fans send funeral wreaths to SUGA demanding his exit from BTS

Although his DUI case has been long resolved, seems like SUGA is still a target of his anti-fans. Recently, they have been sending funeral wreaths to HYBE, demanding that the rapper should exit from BTS after the controversy. However, fans have been similarly coming to his support, showing their standing with OT7.

Will malicious YouTuber Sojang go to prison?

Ms. Park, the brain behind the malicious YouTube channel Sojang, which has been defaming celebrities by spreading misinformation about them, has finally been prosecuted. From BTS’ Jungkook and V to EXO’s Suho, Kang Daniel, and IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, many A-list K-pop stars have fallen victim to her slandering activities. The Incheon District Court's Criminal Division 11 held the sentencing hearing on October 23. Under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, she might be facing a 4-year prison sentence along with a 21 million KRW fine.

Jessi raises voice against death threats and apologizes amid fan-assault controversy

Jessi, the K-pop soloist known for her unapologetic persona has been embroiled in a controversy lately. According to the police and Korean media reports, a teenage fan approached her for a selfie when she was in Gangnam early in the morning. A man, who was with her, attacked the fan and although Jessi had initially tried to prevent the situation, she reportedly left the site shortly after.

Many have been criticizing her since then, even branding her as a bystander. Recently, she took to her Instagram and shared a screenshot of a comment which directly asked her to take her life.

Speaking out against it, she wrote, “Please stop.” Fans have also come to her support, calling out the nati-fans. A day later, she apologized for the fan assault and even took responsibility for the situation.

F.T. Island’s Minhwan accused of alleged prostitute solicitation by ex-wife

Minhwan’s ex-wife Yulhee has come forward with serious accusations against the F.T. Island member. On her YouTube channel, the former LABOUM member claimed that her ex-husband was visiting hostess bars during their marriage. She also provided an alleged phone conversation of Minhwan with his friend as proof.

Explaining the startling claims, Yulhee said that he touched her inappropriately in front of their family members and often had cash lying around, hinting at his troubling behavior. Police have since launched an investigation into Minhwan’s alleged prostitution solicitation.

Kim Woo Seok and Kang Na Eon confirmed to be dating

Kim Woo Seok and Kang Na Eon, who are both set to lead the upcoming web drama Social Savvy Class 101, are in a relationship. Their agencies confirmed the initial reports saying that they started dating after the filming of the drama ended. They also asked fans to welcome the new couple with warm affection.

Veteran Korean star Kim Soo Mi draws her last breath at 75

Kim Soo Mi, a veteran Korean actress who rose to fame in the 80s, passed away on October 25. According to the reports, she was found unconscious by her son and was promptly taken to the hospital. However, the emergency room pronounced her dead. It has been suspected that she might have had a cardiac arrest.

